FAI get all-clear to travel to Slovakia after positive Covid-19 test for backroom team member

A member of the FAI's senior backroom team has tested positive for Covid-19

The FAI say they have been given permission to travel to Slovakia today for Thursday's Euro 2020 playoff after a member of the backroom staff with the senior team tested positive for Covid-19.

All of the party that were due to travel to Bratislava today underwent mandatory testing as part of UEFA protocols.

And that process uncovered that a backroom staff member has contracted the virus.

As a consequence, two other staff members are isolating as they were identified as close contacts.

All of the players and management team tested negative.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Coronavirus," said an FAI statement issued on Tuesday.

"COVID-19 protocols have now been executed and contact tracing has resulted in two additional staff members now restricting their movements. All three backroom staff members are asymptomatic and are well.

"The two close contacts have tested negative. All players, management team and other backroom staff members have also tested negative.

"Public Health has been informed and have written to the FAI confirming compliance with public health advice and permission for the squad, coaching staff and the rest of the backroom team to travel to Slovakia this afternoon."

