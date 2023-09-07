FAI formally submit report to FIFA about racism allegation in Ireland U21 match against Kuwait

Ireland U21 captain Andrew Morgan leads his side out before the international friendly match against Kuwait U22's at Parktherme Arena in Bad Radkersburg, Austria last June

The Football Association of Ireland has formally submitted a report to FIFA about an allegation of racism in an Under-21s match.

In June the players walked off during a friendly against Kuwait's under-22s after it was alleged one of the Republic players was racially abused.

The action resulted in the abandonment of the fixture but at the time under-21s boss Jim Crawford fully backed his players and the FAI reported the matter to FIFA and UEFA, reiterating its zero tolerance stance on discrimination.

It is understood the FAI has now made a formal submission to football's world governing body over the incident.

At the time the FAI issued a statement in which it said: "During the second half of Ireland Under-21s' friendly with Kuwait Under-22 in Austria, we can once again confirm a racist remark was made to an Ireland substitute by a Kuwaiti player.

"The comment was heard by a number of Ireland players, who reported this immediately to match officials as well as to members of the Ireland and Kuwait team staff.

"Due to the nature of the remark made and with no affirmative action in relation to it from our opponents, the game was abandoned. FAI staff and players were fully in support with this decision.

"The FAI has offered its full and unequivocal support to the player who was subjected to racism and to his team-mates. The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff."