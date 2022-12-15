FAI forced to abandon reconvened AGM following embarrassing technical glitch

THE FAI will need a third attempt to complete their 2022 AGM after a planned vote for elections to the board of directors had to be abandoned.

A reconvened online AGM, a second meeting following the initial one in July, on Thursday night was due to re-elect four board members and also elect one new board member, Niamh O'Mahony. Her elevation to the board would have raised the number of female directors to three, below the figure of five which needs to be in place by the end of 2023.

The vote was due to be made by email but many of the 89 delegates attending the online meeting were unable to vote and a new date will now have to be found. It was an embarrassing situation for the FAI ahead of a launch of a new IT system which will be used for player registrations and other matters later this month. There was criticism from delegates over the fact that the reconvened AGM was held online and not in person.

"It's disappointing," FAI Independent chairman Roy Barrett said just after the vote was abandoned while FAI president Gerry McAnaney also apologised.

Barrett admits it will be a challenge for the association to meet a government-mandated requirement to have 40% of their board of directors made up of females by the end of next year, but he insists that quota can be reached.

And the association's president Gerry McAnaney has expressed the wish that the FAI will be given "leeway" by government due to the progress made by them to date on the issue of gender quotas.

But while FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has promised the imminent announcement of a new kit deal which he says will be "the biggest in the association's history", he admitted that talks with a main sponsor fell through despite "positive" talks in the summer due to the difficult economic conditions. "We are talking to a number of brands in relation to the opportunity, clearly the Euro 2024 campaign is challenging but also an attractive one," he said.

Hill also confirmed that adding a third tier to the men's League of Ireland, which was initially touted for a launch in 2023, should be ready in 2024.

At a reconvened AGM, which was held remotely on Thursday night, the 89 delegates were reminded that, unless there are five females on the board by the end of 2023 (there were two female directors in advance of the AGM ahead of the impending election of Niamh O'Mahony), a cut in funding is possible due to a government mandate on gender balance.

"We are absolutely committed to a gender balance, it's the right thing to do but it's not a straightforward thing to do. I can give you my assurance that between now and the end of 2023 I am highly confident we will get there. I am highly confident we will achieve that, there are ways we can achieve that," Barrett told delegates.

"We have had a lot of discussion with the board, I am acutely aware of the requirement. We are fully committed to the principle and it will be a good thing for the association to achieve, and to achieve within the timeframe, I am confident there are ways we can achieve it, I believe it will be done. We require two additional female directors before the end of 2023, I and the board are confident we can achieve it, it's not straightforward and I understand the frustrations around this."

But chairman McAnaney floated the idea of an approach to government for an extension. "I think there is leeway for discussion with Government, because Government are happy that we as a sport, unlike others, are having these conversations and getting it all out there. It may not seem like we are making progress but we are, we're having these discussions," McAnaney said.

The FAI's outgoing finance director Alex O'Connell told the meeting that the association would show a surplus of €6.8million but this does not account for the overall debt of €63.5m from the last set of accounts but added that the FAI "must achieve strong annual surpluses in order to ensure we can meet our loan repayment obligations" with a reminder that funding support from Government, to pay the licence fee for the Aviva Stadium, would expire at the end of 2022, adding to the financial burden.

On the domestic league, Hill admitted there were issues with facilities. "The existing facility quality continues to present challenges, and the quality of our LOI facilities is the primary issue holding back the potential to maximise attendance growth," Hill said.

"We could generate more value and more interest in the lOI if we had the facilities to so do. The LOI broadcast market interest is hampered by facilities, impacting on our ability to showcase our game in the way we and our partners would like."