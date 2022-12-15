THE FAI have given their support to Republic of Ireland senior women's team manager Vera Pauw after American side Houston Dash apologised to players for being "subject to misconduct" by two former coaches of the club, including Pauw.

The Dutch native, who was with the Houston Dash in 2018, was named in a report by the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association was published on Wednesday, which investigated allegations of abuse and mistreatment of players at several clubs.

The report alleges Pauw criticised players for their weight and their appearance, saying some were “too big”. Players also claimed Pauw appeared to want to "control players’ diets and exercise regimes, even when her weight loss directives were inconsistent with sports medicine best practices”. Players also reported that Pauw's behaviour negatively affected one teammate who was struggling with an eating disorder at the time.

Tonight, as the reconvened FAI AGM was starting in an online session, the FAI issued a statement which backed the manager.

"The Football Association of Ireland is aware of an NWSL/NWSLPA joint report into historical events within its own League in which Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Manager Vera Pauw has been referenced. Neither the FAI or Vera had sight of this report before it was published and we note that Vera has already expressed her views to the authors of the report," the FAI statement said.

"The FAI continues to support Vera and her team as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023."