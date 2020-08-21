FAI confirm Ireland's Nations League opener in Sofia to go ahead as planned

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's first game in charge will be against Bulgaria on September 3. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The FAI have confirmed that the Nations League game against Bulgaria will go ahead as planned in Sofia next month.

The venue for the match had been in doubt as Bulgaria is not on the green list approved by the Irish government for travel and the Irish squad and official party need an exemption to travel without the need to quarantine upon their return.

In a brief statement issued tonight, the FAI stated that the match would go ahead in Sofia, ending speculation that it could be moved to a neutral venue.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland will open their UEFA Nations League campaign with an away game against Bulgaria in Sofia on Thursday, 3rd September. Final details are still under discussion but the fixture will go ahead in Bulgaria as scheduled," the statement said.

That game, and the proposed home game against Finland four days later will be played behind closed doors.

