FAI confirm appointment of new CEO Jonathan Hill

Jonathan Hill, the new CEO of the FAI, says that "transparency and openness" will be key to the organisation after his appointment was today confirmed by the association.

The English native was hired by the FAI following a lengthy recruitment process and he will replace Interim CEO Gary Owens.

He joins the FAI staff at a difficult time for the body after the Republic's exit from the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as well as the Covid-19 crisis, which has not only forced them to play senior internationals behind closed doors but has also placed a major question mark over the completion of the League of Ireland season, especially with a possible move into Level 5.

"Business and cultural transformation are concepts we must continue to embrace. Acting at all times by the core principles of transparency and openness will allow us to continue to regain trust as an organisation both from our own football community but also the country at large," Owens said in an address to FAI staff and Council members today.

"We will earn this trust by our ongoing commitment to compliance across good governance practices, to due process and to committing to doing our best and what is right for the communities we serve. If we do so on a constant and consistent basis then we will continue to grow into the modern, innovative, forward-looking, diverse and inclusive organisation we all aspire to work in. In turn, this will drive our attractiveness to existing and future sponsor, broadcast and digital partners which will be a key part of our future organisational success."

Hill noted how "honoured and excited I am to be taking on the role and how much I am looking forward to working with you all to drive the organisation forward in what our President describes as a "turning point for Irish football".

He added: "Where Covid is concerned, the challenges are clear and immediate and I will work with Gary, the staff and all of you to continue to steer the best possible path for the organisation and for football in general through these unique and challenging times."

Online Editors