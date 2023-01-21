FAI chief Jonathan Hill urges SFAI to consider female candidate for Board following tight vote at AGM

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has urged the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) to consider putting forward a female candidate to replace Tom Browne after he was voted off the Association’s board today.

The underage representative on the FAI’s top table went forward for re-election but lost out narrowly by a margin of 46-44 at the AGM which resumed in Dublin today after technical problems scuppered an online summit before Christmas.

Complaints about the SFAI process that had put Browne forward for re-election were raised from the floor prior to the vote.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney and CEO Hill said afterwards they were satisfied everything was in order and expressed sympathy for Browne.

But Hill did admit that the developments provided an ‘unexpected opportunity’ for further moves towards establishing gender balance.

Board chair Roy Barrett and fellow independent director Gary Twohig have announced their intention to step down with a view to meeting government enforced targets by the end of 2023.

Barrett said last week that the intention is that they will be replaced by two females. However, Browne’s exit does technically open up the possibility that moves towards the quota could also be helped by developments on the football elected side of the top table.

“It’s an unexpected opportunity for us to continue to address something which, Roy has said very clearly last week, that we want to get to a point where we hit that 40pc target. Not just us but every national governing body in relation to the composition of the board,” said Hill.

McAnaney said: “The SFAI will I am sure put forward what they see as the best candidate, if that candidate is female, it’s fine, if it’s male, it’s fine. The SFAI, in their view, will put forward the best candidate.”

The gathering did approve the appointment of Niamh O’Mahony as the League of Ireland representative on the board, replacing the departing Dick Shakespeare.

O’Mahony has a long association with Cork City but rose through the FAI ladder as a representative of the Irish Football Supporters Partnership in the general assembly. She is the Chief Operating Officer and Head of Governance at Football Supporters Europe (FSE).

As expected, the meeting also approved the election of senior civil servant Robert Watt and former Ireland goalkeeper and FAI Technical Director Packie Bonner for a further two years. Kerry FC were given approval for full membership of the FAI.