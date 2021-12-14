FAI CEO Jonathan Hill: Stephen Kenny deal to ‘hopefully’ take in Euro 2024 qualification

The FAI will press ahead with talks on a new contract for Stephen Kenny, which should take the current Ireland boss through to the Euro 2024 campaign, after the FAI CEO confirmed that the board want to conclude discussions with the senior team manager.

Later this week, Kenny will discover his side's opponents in the Nations League as the draw will be made in Switzerland on Thursday, Ireland possibly facing nations like Sweden, Scotland and Albania.

Discussions on a new deal for Kenny, whose current FAI contact ends in July, will not be completed by then, but FAI CEO Jonathan Hill told a meeting of officials at an FAI National Assembly on Monday night that, following a review of the international year by the board, he planned to contact Kenny and his advisors on new terms.

“The board has now given me a mandate to negotiate with Stephen Kenny and that will be key to our overall messaging,” Hill said.

"I’m working with, and talking to, Stephen about hopefully taking him forward in relation to the Euro 2024 qualification."

The Nations League qualifiers start in June and conclude in September, with Kenny's present deal expiring in the middle of that tournament.

Kenny said two weeks ago that comments from the FAI, following their review into the international year, were "positive" and that he hoped to speak to his employers within weeks.

A short-term contract extension, which would take in the second tranche of Nations League games in September but would not be a long-term deal, was mooted in some quarters, but the FAI will be eager to wrap up business by the end of 2021 and secure Kenny on a deal that would include the campaign for Euro 2024.