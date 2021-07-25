FAI CEO Jonathan Hill seeking pay equality for women's international team

In attendance, from left, FAI President Gerry McAnaney, FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill and Chairperson Roy Barrett at an FAI AGM at FAI HQ in Abbotstown

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill says the Association are in discussions with a view to "finding a way to equalize an approach to the match fee situation" for the men and women's international teams.

It's over 18 months since outgoing interim boss Noel Mooney said that equal pay should be on the issue within three years.

Senior men's players receive north of €2,000 for a competitive game and around €1,000 for friendly match. After a high profile dispute in 2017, the women's team brokered a new deal with a €250 match fee and bonuses attached for wins and draws.

They also negotiated a per diem rate for each day in camp which is particularly relevant for any part-time or amateur squad members.

The topic has been discussed sporadically and while Hill's comments on the matter today hint at a proportionate solution related to income generated as opposed to absolute parity, he didn't rule out any option.

"I think the approach that is used for men and women should be the same," he said.

"In other words, we should have the same approach to tournament bonus and tournament qualification. The quantum that that approach might refer to is dependent on obviously the decisions of both Uefa and Fifa as to how much they are going to pay for those bonuses but, yes, we should strive to have equality in that approach.

"I don’t think there is a specific barrier to that (equal pay)," he continued, when pressed again. "I am having those conversations with both the representatives of the men’s and women’s team at the moment."

Hill was speaking after the FAI AGM where developing the full potential of football for women and girls was one of six strands outlined in a new strategy for 2022-2025 that will be fully confirmed after a consultation process which will include regional 'town hall' meetings around the country. Bidding for tournaments and events in that sphere was also raised as a potential plan.

The other pillars are related to driving grassroots, creating football pathways, improving facilities and also specific targets or aspirations as regards international football and the League of Ireland.

This includes the aim of eventually qualifying for at least every second tournament at senior men and women's level.

Working with government on funding will be a central part of the strategy, and Hill's presentation suggested that the development of a full-time academy structure is a goal in response to Brexit changes. The presentation said that a 'new, transformative and aspirational Academy grading system' is on the cards.