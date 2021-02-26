FAI CEO Jonathan Hill rules out partnership with betting companies and hopes for phased return of fans

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has confirmed that, even with a battle on hand to land a major sponsor to replace 3 who have cut their ties with the association, the FAI will not be getting into bed with a gambling company.

But he expressed his hope that fans will be admitted back to games, at League of Ireland level and also for some stage of the World Cup qualifying campaign, on a phased basis, saying: "Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to see a full Aviva Stadium when we beat Portugal to qualify for the World Cup but we are looking at a phased return of fans which is a sensible and prudent approach."

Hill spoke to the media, from his London base, at a briefing today and he outlined many of the issues facing the association as the World Cup qualifiers and the new League of Ireland seasons, in the men's and women's leagues, gear up for action next month. In his briefing, he revealed:

That he met Damien Duff, no longer part of the senior international team's coaching staff, and had a "long, open discussion around a range of issues and that was very instructive" but added that Duff was "fully supportive of Stephen Kenny".

That he has yet to meet Robbie Keane, who has been on gardening leave from his FAI role since last April

That he held talks in London with senior team boss Stephen Kenny and claimed that "Stephen and all of his team have learned from the final quarter of 2020".

Hill admitted that the FAI were facing challenges in landing a sponsor to replace 3 but declared that they would not be getting into bed with a bookmakers firm.

"We would not, we made that reasonably clear in recent times," he said when asked if the FAI would partner with a gambling outfit.

"I was asked by the board to assess it in relation to having betting partners in relation to sponsorships, they asked me to look at the pros and cons. Betting partners are an integral part of many parts of football certainly in England in relation to front of short partnerships.

"We debated the issues openly and in the end the board, after an open debate, decided that it was not something the board wanted to pursue and I was supportive of that decision. We will not have a betting partner," he added.

"If I had a sponsor I'd have told you by now. I inherited a situation where 3, our national team sponsor up to 2020 and who had been there for 10 years, left. I inherited that. To find a new sponsor in a Covid scenario was always going to be a challenge," he said.

"That does not mean we're not in the market place, I believe in that platform, that we are the No 1 sport in the world, a World Cup qualification year reminds us of that, we are out there talking and it's our intention to find a partner."

Hill also explained that the structure of the WatchLOI service for 2021, which only covers half a season, is to take account of the fact that some fans may be permitted in to League of Ireland games later in the year.

"This is the challenge that UEFA are facing in Euro 2020, where they have pre-sold tickets on the original assumption they would have 100% capacity. Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to see a full Aviva Stadium when we beat Portugal to qualify for the World Cup but we are looking at a phased return of fans which is a sensible and prudent approach," he said.

"Like other sports and sporting associations we will have to have a fair approach when we have fans back in but we will be happy to get to the stage where we have 5,000 or 10,000, even when the crowds have been small, even 3,000, they make a lot of noise. If we can have 5,000 Irish fans in the Aviva Stadium I believe they will make a lot of noise. We want to get as many of our fans into the stadium as possible," he said, adding that re-opening venues for LOI games was also on the cards.

"Hopeful we will have fans back in the stadia for the second half of the season but we can't anticipate that for now."

