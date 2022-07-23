FAI CEO Jonathan Hill hoping for 'good news' on sponsorship hunt for men's team

There might be good news for the FAI in the coming months as they hunt for a main sponsor for the Ireland men's team.

FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill told Saturday's AGM in the Mansion House in Dublin that he was having many conversations with companies about this sponsorship - even if he could not give any details to the delegates from around the country.

“I recognise that finding a team sponsor is symbolically important for football,” said Hill, “and important for our bottom line too. I hope to have good news soon.”

The sponsorship of the men's national football team ought to be the most important, and lucrative, in Irish sport, but the FAI have been unable to land one since the end of an agreement with Three in 2019.

“We had 48,000 people at the game against Scotland in the Aviva Stadium last month, we had massive support and there are companies out there who want to be a part of that,” added Hill.

“I stood beside my Scottish counterpart at that match and he couldn’t believe what we had in terms of atmosphere and excitement. That’s what the Irish football team can bring to a commercial partner.”

The meeting had begun with good news from UEFA observer Josef Kliment, who confirmed that the cash-strapped FAI would receive €17million in development funds from UEFA over the period of 2024 to 2028.

One negative note was struck by CEO Hill, however, who warned that 137 football clubs all across Ireland had still not engaged with basic Child Welfare and Safeguarding procedures. He said sanctions may have to be imposed on these clubs if they do not come on board soon.

Hill also said that the FAI are looking at setting up a third tier of the Airtricity League by 2024. And he also noted “the fall in litigation in football generally in the 20 months since I took on this job.”

The Board of Directors asked the meeting to put off re-electing a number of directors for three months. Three speakers could not believe that the board had not got all their ducks in order on this matter when it was part of annual business.

It seems the issue was connected to the FAI needing to improve the gender balance on the board. The delegates eventually agreed to the three-month delay in reappointing, or appointing new, directors.