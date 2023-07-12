FAI CEO Jonathan Hill ‘hopeful’ Sky Sports will show League of Ireland games – but won’t comment on Pauw controversy

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill is ‘hopeful’ that Sky Sports will show League of Ireland games in the future after telling the Oireachtas media committee that discussions on a previous deal fell through at the last minute.

In a gathering dominated by GAAGO business, the FAI delegation were brought in towards the end with questions from Fianna Fail senator Shane Cassells prompting Hill to reveal that talks with Sky about showing games reached an advanced stage.

“We were in detailed discussions with Sky,” said Hill, who added that the FAI would be open minded to the concept of talking with a broadcast partner about an exclusive LOI deal but indicated that he didn’t expect such an offer to materialise in the near future.

As it stands, they have a free to air arrangement with RTE, TG4 and new partner Virgin Media that adds up to 40 games when men’s and women’s football is combined.

“Those conversations went well but, at the last moment, we didn’t progress. I would be hopeful moving forward they would be at the table with respect to the League of Ireland,” said Hill.

It’s understood that the idea of a LOI streaming service being made available to Sky subscribers was one option that was discussed – it wasn’t just a straightforward discussion around fixtures being shown on existing channels.

Speaking afterwards, the FAI officials admitted that the standard of facilities was a concern from the Sky side but the situation was also complicated by the wider picture with the UK broadcaster.

“They took a decision to move out of the GAA as well, there were bigger things happening around the overall Sky organisation,” said Hill, who has a working relationship with Sky on the basis of their sponsorship of the senior women’s team.

“They're owned by a US conglomerate in Comcast. At the time we talked, the economic situation was difficult, they were taking decisions not just in relation to our rights, which would have been a new deal for them, but also existing ones. I think that was part of our overall thinking.

“Sky clearly indicated an interest in being involved in the League of Ireland in the longer term - in the short term it didn't work out but we'd be very hopeful they'd be back to the table when we go back to the table.”

The next scheduled date for that is the end of the 2025 season, with League Director Mark Scanlon referencing the importance of improving facilities, asserting that the cost of broadcasting from certain venues makes it difficult for the FAI to seek broadcast rights fees on top of it.

“It comes back to one fundamental issue around the Sky situation, its facilities and without broadcast facilities it makes it very difficult for us,” said Scanlon, who added that the LOITV service for 2023 should meet its budget targets without enjoying the accelerated growth they would have liked.

“That's why the facility investment strategy was so important. We need to see some of that being delivered

“You take RTE. They have been a great partner and continue to be but there's certain grounds that make it very difficult to broadcast from. All you have to do is go to one of the live TV games and see the temporary build that has to be made and all of that is cost prohibitive for a broadcaster and in turn affects the right fees. It always makes it difficult.”

Hill refused to take questions from the media about the latest headlines surrounding Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw, stating he would deal with them at the Women’s World Cup in Australia. Pauw’s contract situation remains unclear.

He also said that the FAI would seek to meet with new RTE Director General Kevin Bakhurst but offered the confident view that the ongoing controversy with the national broadcaster will not impact sports output.

“We are pretty sure RTE will remain committed to sport, it's up to us to persuade RTE to potentially invest more into sport,” said Hill.

“They'll have decisions to make around their overall business, we understand that, but will they remain committed to Irish football? We believe absolutely yes and look forward to engaging with the new DG accordingly.”