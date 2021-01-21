FAI CEO Jonathan Hill hopeful Euro matches will proceed in Dublin

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill says the association remain hopeful that Dublin will still get to host matches in the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

UEFA have stated they will make a decision in early March on the hosting of the finals, which were delayed for 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concept of holding the finals across four cities - Dublin is due to host four games - will be severely tested by the impact of coronavirus, with Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a powerful voice in the European game, stating to a German newspaper today that UEFA president Alexander Ceferin was "thinking about whether it wouldn't make more sense in these times to play the tournament in just one country". Ceferin has previously admitted that UEFA could reduce the number of host nations to three, or even just one host country.

UEFA, who last week offered refunds to fans who had bought tickets for the finals, have outlined a number of scenarios for Euro 2020, ranging from matches behind closed doors to having 70% of capacity admitted to stadiums but Hill is confident that Dublin will not be left out altogether. Dublin is due to host the Slovakia-Poland, Slovakia-Sweden and Sweden-Poland group games as well as one match in the knockout phase.

"We are still absolutely committed to the delivery of four matches across Euro 2020 which is taking place this summer, and I definitely want the FAI and Irish football, Irish people overall to put our best foot forward in relation to that and it's a great kick start to the FAI's centenary year," Hill told a Sport For Business briefing today.

"There's a date, March 5 is what UEFA are talking to all of the cities about and to be clear, they are committed to each of those 12 cities and to that concept, but it would be foolish to say that there aren't challenges to the concept that was created a number of years ago, pre-pandemic.

"We here in Ireland will always follow government advice and the directives from Nphet, we will need to work hard so we can deliver, fingers crossed, the maximum number of attendees into the stadium itself.

"UEFA have some big decisions to make but clearly for UEFA, number one they want to get the tournament away, which they will do, even if it has to happen behind closed doors but I don't think that will be the case, from a commercial that's extremely important in relation to the broadcast side of things.

"They generally want, as we all want, as many people as possible in the stadium as it's that what creates that excitement and that unique feeling around any tournament and we want to see that around Euro 2020, in relation to our own World Cup campaign.

"Fingers crossed we can have 54,000 Irish fans in the Aviva Stadium driving us on against Portugal and driving us forward into qualification for the World Cup. That's what sport, what football is about, we want to have fans back in the stadium," Hill added.

Martin Murphy, Stadium Director at the Aviva Stadium, admitted that the lack of fans there in 2020, with no set date for the return of supporters this year for rugby and soccer internationals, is a financial drain on the venue but he's hopeful that the public can be admitted, and he says the ground would only need a two-week turnaround between a government announcement on fans being admitted again and a match taking place with some supporters in place.

"The intention is that when things improve we will be able to activate very quickly to start getting people in in a safe manner. We’ve taken advice and we’ve looked at what’s happening around the world and we’re confident that we can run matches safely provided the external environment is right," Murphy said.

"We’ve run 18 matches behind closed doors in a very tightly controlled circumstance between August and December. That has given us a lot of experience and the confidence to know that if we plan things properly, which we will, that we can bring people back safely.

"We’re seeing things happening, such as the rollout of vaccinations, and I think there is a view that numbers are going down. We would hope that is maintained and when the numbers are right and down to reasonable level we can start reintroducing supporters. But we would need to reintroduce reasonable numbers once we have had the test events and have proved the events can be run safely. But the numbers would really need to be substantial to justify the economic aspect of it."

Murphy added: "There is a very good and seamless communication between ourselves and all of the stakeholders on the back of Euros planning. The Euros is a project that has been going on for three years and involves all the elements of the state and the city, the statutory authorities. That project has actually improved our lines of communication immeasurably. Everyone is pulling in the right direction and we're all aware of the issues the other has. There is nobody trying to push this through blindly without cognisance of what the big issues are."

Online Editors