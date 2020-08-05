FAI board warn council they will be 'insolvent' if reforms are not approved

FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett has warned that the association will become insolvent if reforms are not voted in. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

THE FAI board have told members of the association's council that government funding will be cut off and they will be "insolvent" if a reform package is not approved.

And the FAI have also published a letter, written jointly by FIFA and UEFA, ahead of a key meeting of council members on Friday, backing the position of the FAI board, and stating that FIFA and UEFA were "monitoring" the progress of that reform package, stating that UEFA will not act as a guarantor if the bailout deal agreed between the government, the FAI and the Bank of Ireland falls through.

"We would like to remind the FAI board and members of the FAI of their fiduciary duties," said the letter, signed by FIFA official Veron Mosengo-Omba and Zoran Lakovic, National Associations Director at UEFA.

A number of council members are unhappy with some of the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding attached to the January deal, a €55m government package, which saved the FAI from going out of business, in particular the 10-year term limits for council members and the addition of two extra independent directors on the FAI board.

The new structure would see six independent directors as well as six who came through the FAI structure but with the casting vote held by independent chairman, currently Roy Barrett.

Council member Jimmy Kelly has called for a meeting in a Dublin hotel on Friday to outline concerns among sections of the football community over the changes.

The FAI have a media conference planned for Wednesday morning to outline their position but they released a copy of a letter sent to council members which warned of the consequences of the reform package being blocked.

"Last week the board of the FAI met with Government ministers and both ministers made it very clear that a failure on our part to implement the governance changes the board committed to will mean there will be no government funding," Barrett's letter said.

"The implications of not supporting them [changes] are clear, state funding will end which will result in the FAI becoming insolvent."

Online Editors