FAI board hint at Stephen Kenny contract extension despite ‘bumps in the road’

FAI board chairman Roy Barrett has doubled down on his support of Stephen Kenny, asserting that the Irishman remains on course to have his contract extended at the end of the World Cup campaign.

President Gerry McAnaney gave a slightly more qualified backing of the manager who is under fire after Saturday’s defeat to Luxembourg, but echoed Barrett’s view that the hierarchy remain supportive of the Dubliner.

Kenny’s standing is not on the agenda for a scheduled board meeting today although it was acknowledged the general subject might come up in discussion. But the dominant tone of a 45-minute online press event held after an EGM related to another raft of governance changes is that the main spokespeople for the 12-person board remain determined to give the 49-year-old time.

Barrett then went further when asked directly if Kenny was on the course to extend a deal that expires later this year.

“Yes is the answer,” said Barrett, before adding a slight asterisk. “And that’s on the assumption that we keep making progress along the way but in the normal course, to the extent that he does that and does that with this group of players… Why not?

“If we have a bad result on Tuesday night (a friendly with Qatar in Hungary), will Steve’s position be significantly impacted by that? I doubt it is the honest answer.

"I think, as Gerry has said, and I have said, we are very supportive of Stephen and what he is trying to achieve.

“The board, certainly up to now, has been very supportive as well and I don’t really see that changing. And personally I don’t think it should change.

“There are going to be bumps on this road as we transition into the way Stephen and his team are trying to play, as we transition to a new generation of players who, in fairness to them, have made very good accounts of themselves in the main. There’s always bumps in the road. And I think that Stephen and the team are committed. They are very resilient.

“There is good morale within the team and within the camp and what we’re talking about is a disappointing result. That’s all in my view.”

McAnaney acknowledged that in a previous era, a less sympathetic approach might have been adopted. ”It was terribly disappointing last night (Saturday). Am I concerned? I think Stephen is trying to do the right thing.

“He has introduced a lot of young players into the squad, blooded a lot of them, look at young Gavin (Bazunu). All of these things are plusses. I know it’s hard to find a plus today. Over Stephen’s tenure he’s tried to play the game the right way. Last night it was one of those horrible nights. They happen.

“Stephen and his backroom are trying to do the right thing. We, as a Board, and as FAI, we want our football… I want our football, to be played the way generally Stephen is trying to play it.

“That’s what we’re trying to achieve. I’m out here, I can tell you in a past world, you might have people heading for the hills but from what I’ve seen around here, there’s people hurting, but there’s people committed They know they’ve let themselves down.”

When asked for a reaction to Barrett’s statement about the likelihood of a contract extension, McAnaney said: “The formal appraisals will be done on it all as we go through. We haven’t a crystal ball so the normal performance appraisals will be done as we go through the campaign, which Roy has alluded to previously.”

Barrett played down any suggestion that the FAI’s financial problems would serve as an impediment to act even if they wanted to.

“That would not be the over-riding consideration,” he replied, while admitting that results may not be helping a search for a new sponsor but stressed there are deeper reasons for that in his view.

“There’s a number of reasons why we don’t have a sponsor now. I would say the recent history of the organisation hasn’t helped,” he continued.

“Covid and all that’s gone with it makes it difficult to get a long-term sponsor for the national team and I would say they are the most relevant factors at this point.”

