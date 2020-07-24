FAI await UEFA protocols as discussion with government looms on Ireland's clash in Bulgaria

The FAI are waiting on protocols from UEFA to inform discussions at government level about the logistics of September's Nations League opener with Bulgaria.

Stephen Kenny's tenure as manager starts in Sofia on September 3 but the fact that Bulgaria has suffered a rise in Covid-19 cases means that it was excluded from the green list published earlier this week.

Therefore, an exemption would be required to avoid quarantine rules around travel given that Ireland are due to face Finland in Dublin three days later on September 6.

The anticipation is that the team would receive permission once they comply with UEFA regulations around foreign travel which essentially involves the group travelling inside a bubble and avoiding contact with people outside it. Mandatory testing would be involved, with UEFA due to lay out the specific criteria.

At the moment, the Irish cricket team are in England staying in what has been described as a bio-secure environment in preparation for their three match one day series. However, they will be required to self isolate on their return if they fly through Dublin.

Other bodies and athletes will be watching the FAI's position closely with the matter discussed by the government's expert group on sport this week.

Jockeys who have travelled to England and France have self isolated for 14 days upon their return, with Colin Keane preparing to do so after riding Siskin at Goodwood next week, so decisions around players flying in from different parts of England will be monitored and government will have to formulate a policy with more events that require overseas travel coming over the horizon.

In the shorter term, European matches involving League of Ireland clubs will potentially present an issue.

The opening rounds of the Champions League and Europa League will be played behind closed doors and will only be one legged affairs due to Covid-19 restrictions so luck of the draw will determine if teams have to travel or not - and the country which their opponents hail from may present issues with regard to any arrivals into Ireland.

Draws are due to take place on Monday August 10 with Dundalk in action in the Champions League a week later and Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City waiting a further week.

Bohemians have announced they will use the Aviva Stadium as their base if they are drawn at home.

They spoke with the FAI about using the ground in order to comply with all the relevant health and safety requirements.

Preparing Dalymount Park for UEFA standards in the Covid context would have provided more complications.

"Hosting a potential home tie at a modern and spacious world class facility would allow the club to maintain the absolute maximum levels of health and safety measures in line with Uefa Covid-19 European football protocols," said a club statement which thanked the FAI for facilitating it.

Dundalk have submitted a proposal to host their matches in Oriel Park but they have the Aviva in mind as a back-up plan if it's rejected.

