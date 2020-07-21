FAI appoint high ranking civil servant as fourth independent director on board

The FAI has appointed Robert Watt, one of the highest ranked civil servants in the country, to their board.

A statement from Abbotstown confirmed that Watt joins Roy Barrett, Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy as the fourth independent director on their top table.

Watt is the Secretary-General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

There was speculation in football circles earlier this year that he was in the frame for the board seat that was left vacant after the FAI went through the initial stage of reform to refresh their main decision making body. Watt's name re-emerged in recent weeks.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe last year described Watt as 'one of the most talented people I have ever worked with' and the new arrival's strong link with government is striking in the context of the ongoing political debate around the Abbotstown organisation.

Football elected FAI board members and Council delegates have raised concerns about the terms of January's rescue deal that kept the troubled Association afloat.

It stipulates that the number of independent directors must increase from four to six and that Council members with more than ten years service should stand down immediately.

Both Sport Ireland and the Government last week asserted that the FAI will not have funding restored until these changes are approved, with access to Covid-19 relief funds also in jeopardy.

However, the new independent chair Barrett and his backers are under pressure to secure the 75pc majority necessary at an EGM with critics claiming that a 6 v 6 breakdown on the board with Barrett holding a casting vote represented a loss of control to outside forces.

Unhappy members of the football family were hopeful that a change in government would lead to the reviewing of memorandum terms that were strongly influenced by outgoing Minister for Sport Shane Ross.

Yet the department stance remains firm and Watt, an experienced political operator, will now enter this debate.

“I am honoured and delighted to take up this role and I look forward to assisting with the reform of the Association and the development of Irish football in conjunction with my fellow directors and all stakeholders," said Watt, in a statement released through the FAI.

Barrett said: “Robert brings a wealth of financial and governance experience to the Board and will play a vital role as we deliver real change for football in Ireland.”

The Abbotstown missive detailed Watt's work in Troika negotiations, Brexit preparations, and a background in the reform of governance in public bodies.

Watt is a football fan and has an involvement in the underage section of Drumcondra FC.

