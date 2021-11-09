Facing down the talisman: How Ireland have fared when the star man comes to town

Giovanni Trapattoni had some pretty basic instructions for Glenn Whelan as he faced up to the player’s personal battle when Ireland were about to play in the European Championship finals for the first time in 24 years.

“My role in that game was to stop Modric, that’s all I was told to do,” Whelan would later recall of that Euro 2012 tussle with Croatia. At the time, neither the player nor the manager would admit to such a crude game-plan, keeping the party line that Croatia were a team, not a one-man outfit whose fortunes would rise or fall on the back of how their talisman performed.

Whelan only made the comment when his Ireland career had finished.Pose the question to any Ireland player, especially a defender, when a clash with a Ronaldo, an Ibrahimovic, a Bale or a Lewandowski looms, and the answer is the same: we take them on as a team, yes they have a world-class player but they have other players too.

But Ronaldo, with his two-goal salvo in Faro two months ago, has neutered that take. Some players are just so good that they are almost impossible to deal with. “He’s probably one of, if not the only player in world football that could have scored those two goals,” Josh Cullen admitted this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Portugal's 2-1 win over Ireland earlier in the campaign. Can Ireland stop him on Thursday at the Aviva Stadium? Image credit: Sportsfile.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Portugal's 2-1 win over Ireland earlier in the campaign. Can Ireland stop him on Thursday at the Aviva Stadium? Image credit: Sportsfile.

Dealing with the talisman is a challenge, for the players but also for Stephen Kenny and his staff, walking that tightrope between marking the threat and showing too much respect, to allow others to profit.

Stephen Ward, a 50-cap veteran with Ireland, saw that first hand. He faced Ronaldo just once at international level, in a friendly played in the USA in 2014. “He didn’t do very much in the game, it was just before the World Cup finals and he just wanted to avoid getting injured. He went off after an hour and didn’t score, but Portugal still beat us 5-1,” says Ward.

“He went through the motions against us and the other players took centre stage. With his goals against us in Faro this year, we could have had a few players on him and his leap is so good, he’d still have scored.

“But in saying that, Portugal then in 2014, and now, had so many good players that if you allow yourself to focus on one man, you’ll get badly hurt. You just can’t man-mark someone like that in the modern game, that’s gone, because these teams have so many talents,” added Ward, still playing, aged 36, for Walsall while also doing underage coaching at Burton Albion, where his son is on the books.

Looking back at how those truly world-class individual players fared against Ireland, particularly in Dublin, throws up some crumbs of comfort for what’s to come tomorrow.

Diego Maradona failed to impress too much in his first game in Dublin – a drab 0-0 draw in 1979 – but was outstanding at Lansdowne Road the following year in a 1-0 win.

Christian Eriksen celebrates for Denmark in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Christian Eriksen celebrates for Denmark in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“Dave Langan was assigned to look after Maradona as much as he could but you’d probably need two players to mark someone like him,” manager Eoin Hand later recalled.

Compatriot Lionel Messi did little in his 58 minutes when Argentina returned in 2010. His participation was a key element of the contract for the curtain-raiser at the new Lansdowne Road, and a sulky-looking Messi made it clear that a Wednesday in Dublin at the start of the new season was the last place he wanted to be.

The FAI would later angrily deny a media report in Argentina that the Irish players had been paid $10,000 each “not to hurt Messi” over insurance issues.

Those friendlies counted for little, really, and it was different with points at stake, as greatness often stuttered in Dublin. Luis Figo played in two qualifiers; one defeat (1995) and one tense draw where he scored (2001).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had mixed fortunes. On his first trip here for a 2006 friendly, he was subbed off – injured – just 35 minutes into a 3-0 defeat.

Ibrahimovic was relatively quiet in a 0-0 draw in Stockholm in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers but despite typically Zlatan-esque comments about what he expected from the Irish defence in the return fixture (“I hope no one gets hurt”), he turned on the style, setting up the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory for the Swedes with a stunning defence-splitting pass.

Messi

Messi

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, truly a great of the modern game, has only two wins to show for his five games against the Republic of Ireland, though his influence is clear as he netted the winner in both of those successes (but he did draw a blank in two friendlies in 2013).

When Uruguay came to Dublin in 2011, the focus was on ex-Manchester United man Diego Forlan. But Edinson Cavani, then at Napoli, scored where Forlan struggled, netting in a 3-2 win for the visitors.

A return trip in 2017 was less memorable for Cavani as injury forced him off after just 12 minutes.

Gareth Bale was unable to score here for Wales in 2007 and 2017, but ran the show in Cardiff in a 4-1 Nations League win in 2018. Then came a tamer output in a dull, scoreless draw, also in Cardiff, in 2020.

A man who single-handedly turned over Ireland was Christian Eriksen: three of his four clashes ended in a draw but in 2017 he scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win which sent Denmark to the World Cup finals.

“He had three shots and scored three goals, that’s why he is world class,” says Ward, one of the Irish defenders on the receiving end of an Eriksen lesson that night.

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Ireland's Marc Wilson during a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium back in September 2013

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Ireland's Marc Wilson during a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium back in September 2013

“That one reminded me of the 4-0 against Spain at the Euros, just world-class finishing. You can plan as much as possible but some players are just that good. With Ronaldo, all you can try and do is cut off the supply. You need your full-backs to stop the crosses to him.

“But you have to play your own game, if you take one player out of your system to focus on stopping the opposition, that can hamper how you play, especially the way Ireland are playing now under Stephen Kenny. Your game-plan has to be to counter Portugal, not just Ronaldo.

“You try to be as compact and hard to beat as you can, restrict a Zlatan or a Lewandowski or a Ronaldo, minimise their effect. But it’s very, very hard to do. We did that in Faro and Ronaldo scored two, that’s why these world-class players are world class.”