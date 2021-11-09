| 10.6°C Dublin

Facing down the talisman: How Ireland have fared when the star man comes to town

There’s far more to Portugal than just Cristiano Ronaldo but Ireland’s recent record is mixed when it comes to shackling the big name of visiting teams to Dublin

Left, Lionel Messi and, right, Zlatan Ibrahimovic are pictured in action against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium as the Boys in Green figure out a way to stop Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, on Thursday evening

Left, Lionel Messi and, right, Zlatan Ibrahimovic are pictured in action against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium as the Boys in Green figure out a way to stop Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, on Thursday evening

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Giovanni Trapattoni had some pretty basic instructions for Glenn Whelan as he faced up to the player’s personal battle when Ireland were about to play in the European Championship finals for the first time in 24 years.

My role in that game was to stop Modric, that’s all I was told to do,” Whelan would later recall of that Euro 2012 tussle with Croatia. At the time, neither the player nor the manager would admit to such a crude game-plan, keeping the party line that Croatia were a team, not a one-man outfit whose fortunes would rise or fall on the back of how their talisman performed.

Whelan only made the comment when his Ireland career had finished.Pose the question to any Ireland player, especially a defender, when a clash with a Ronaldo, an Ibrahimovic, a Bale or a Lewandowski looms, and the answer is the same: we take them on as a team, yes they have a world-class player but they have other players too.

