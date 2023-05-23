Eyes on the prize for Irish U-17s as they plot path to last eight of Euros

Ireland's Naj Razi in action against Poland's Filip Wolski during their UEFA European U-17 Championship clash at Hidegkuti Nandor Stadion in Budapest. Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi/Sportsfile

A world of opportunity awaits the Ireland U-17 side as they take on the stiff task of trying to beat host nation Hungary in their back yard tonight, with the dual prizes of not only progress to the knockout stages of the European Championship but also the potential to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time.

Manager Colin O’Brien believes the pressure will be on their hosts in a do-or-die battle outside Budapest.

Tournament debutants Wales are already out after two heavy defeats and Poland have won the group, the Poles scoring 10 goals in two group games against Ireland and Hungary.

So the battle in Felcsut will decide who will reach the last eight and who will go home. Ireland have a slight advantage in that they beat Hungary 1-0 in a friendly in February while there is also a burden on the home side.

“We are ready now to go into our last group game with an opportunity to progress,” O’Brien said.

“We’ve had a very good relationship with Hungary over the last number of years, it’s interesting that we took the opportunity to play them in February and here we are playing them in a real key qualifying game.

“Both squads are pretty similar, they know everything about us, we’re the same with them. It’s just a different pressure now, as the host nation they will have the home crowd. It’s live on TV, it’s very clean-cut for us – we just go and win the game and we qualify.”

O’Brien will spend the hours leading up to the game liaising with his medical team to assess the health of his squad, with some niggles in the camp after two group games.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 23rd May

Ireland’s outlook is a lot more positive today than the immediate aftermath of the first game, that 5-1 trouncing by Poland, but the Irish boss insists his side didn’t over-react and he’d have settled for this state of affairs: win the last group game and go into the quarter-finals with that tempting route to the U-17 World Cup for five of the teams at the Euros.

“We spoke about it pre-tournament, you look at a lot of the groups, there’s always a position or two positions that will always go to the final game.

“And our group game is no different, it’s very clear-cut for us, win the game and we progress, but no matter what’s happens the boys have done great. They had a very difficult opener, there was no panic or over-reaction, in the second game they were excellent and we just want to try and build on that now.”

In-form Shamrock Rovers man Naj Razi takes confidence from the side’s superb effort in qualifying.

“We have worked very hard, played tough opponents, played in the elite phase, we were unbeaten in the first phase and we want to go and win the game. It’s a big moment for all of our families and our country,” he said.

Hungary U-17 v Ireland U-17,

Live, RTÉ News/RTÉ Player, 7.0