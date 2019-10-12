Explainer: The permutations of what Ireland must do to qualify for Euro 2020
So where do Ireland stand now after the late Danish winner in Copenhagen last night?
- OK, the easy one, but the least likely one, is that Ireland beat Switzerland in Geneva on Tuesday and then they qualify for Euro 2020. Ireland would then have 15 points, a total the Swiss could not match - job done.
- If Ireland get a draw in that game, we'd go to 13 points with the Swiss on nine. Denmark don't play on Tuesday, but they do have Gibraltar at home in November so we can give them those three points and put them on 15.
- So Ireland would have to beat Denmark to go through at the Aviva Stadium next month.
- Lose to Switzerland and Ireland would still go through by beating the Danes as we would be ahead of Christian Eriksen's team on the head-to-head rule.
- Two draws won't get it done for Ireland as Switzerland have very winnable games in November against Georgia (h) and Gibraltar (a). You will need more than 14 points to get out of this group. That's where the two left behind in Georgia yesterday are so costly.
- If Ireland don't qualify automatically, we then have the long wait to see how many countries who fared better than Ireland in the Nations League last year do go straight through.
- Right now, the results are going our way and Ireland would get a play-off, if it is needed. But these play-offs are one-leg games and the odds are that Ireland would be the away team as we did so poorly against Denmark and Wales last year. That play-off would be one match, 90 minutes with extra time and penalties to find a winner on the night.
- Win that and Ireland would have another one-leg play-off a few days later with home advantage being settled this time by a draw.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Roy Curtis: 'By leaving Aaron Connolly sitting idly by, Ireland squandered a glorious opportunity'
- Late Denmark winner puts pressure on Switzerland to beat Ireland on Tuesday
- 'We always try to win a game and Tuesday will be no different' - Seamus Coleman's Swiss mission
- 'I'm not going away disappointed' - Mick McCarthy takes a point in Tbilisi as he defends late Connolly call
- Ireland player ratings: Shane Duffy's return bolstered defence in tough Tbilisi qualifier