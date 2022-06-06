Explainer: How Ireland Under-21s can qualify for first ever Euros with massive week ahead for Jim Crawford’s men

Conor Coventry of Republic of Ireland with Republic of Ireland manager Jim Crawford after the win over Montenegro

The Republic of Ireland's U21 side face into the final week of qualifying for the European Championship finals with the potential to win the group and qualify for the first time ever, finish second and earn a place in the playoffs, or else finish third and exit the competition.

But a route to automatic qualification is still there for Ireland, albeit in an unlikely scenario, as one of the best runners-up, depending on other groups in the tournament.

Monday's 3-1 win at home to Montenegro leaves Ireland in second place in the group, a point behind Italy but two points ahead of Sweden. The Swedes host Italy in Helsingborg on Thursday, a defining game in the group where a draw is the ideal outcome for Ireland but an Italy win will secure a playoff for Ireland.

If the Sweden-Italy game is a draw, then Ireland can win the group by beating Italy away next Tuesday. If Sweden don't win, Ireland are guaranteed a playoff spot as group runners-up. If Sweden do beat Italy, then a draw for Ireland in Ascoli will get the Irish side a playoff, but also in that case, an Irish loss to Italy would end Irish interest.

The playoffs take place in September, and the finals are held in Georgia and Romania next year.