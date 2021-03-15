'Expectations are high' - Serbia coach Stojkovic insists 'attacking football' a must for Ireland clash

Dragan Stojkovic will direct his Serbian team to go on the attack against Ireland in their World Cup qualifier later this month

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic says he has put all of his focus on next week's World Cup qualifier at home to the Republic of Ireland.

And, in stark contrast to Stephen Kenny who will be missing key players in all areas of the field with names like Darren Randolph, John Egan, James McCarthy, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly all absent, Stojkovic says his mood has been lifted by club form of his players, such as a Serie A hat-trick for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic on Sunday.

Ireland have two qualifiers in the next 13 days, away to Serbia and at home to Luxembourg but Serbia have a triple header to cope with as they take on Portugal and Azerbaijan immediately after that clash with Ireland on Wednesday week.

"The schedule is very tight, three games in seven days, that's not an easy task. We have to be patient both physically and mentally. The next game is the most important, so Ireland is the most important for us now, then Portugal and Azerbaijan," says Stojkovic ahead of his first game in charge, speaking to the Tanjug news agency in Belgrade.

"We are counting the days, and I can't wait for that to happen. Ireland is the most important game now. We are at the start of qualifying, we know the pressure, we know that the group is not easy, but we just have to start in the best possible way.

"I feel great satisfaction and honour to represent my country, as a leader to players who will give everything for the team.

"Responsibility is not a problem, I was a responsible person when I was a player and now as a coach, I look at my job to do it in a professional way and I expect that from the players: attacking football, I want to tell the players that and for them to show it against Ireland.

"Expectations are high and I deeply believe that the players on the list, this group that will come, can very well respond to the challenges that lie ahead," he added.

Read More

Stojkovic axed a number of big names from the previous squad, with no place for Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojević or former captain Aleksandar Kolarov, but he has been boosted by recent form of strikers Vlahovic (Fiorentina) and the uncapped Djordje Despotović (Rubin Kazan).

"The good news is that the players on the list are healthy and there are no injuries, that's more important. When Vlahovic says three goals in 45 minutes, it increases his self-confidence," the coach said.

Online Editors