Ex-Ireland physio Ciaran Murray issues legal proceedings against FAI following departure after 24 years

Ciaran Murray departed as Ireland physio after the appointment of Stephen Kenny as manager. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Former Ireland physio Ciaran Murray has issued legal proceedings against the FAI.

Murray departed his post as Senior Chartered Physiotherapist in April after 24 years working with the team.

The Monaghan GAA legend - an All-Star winner in 1985 - exited after the handover from Mick McCarthy to Stephen Kenny with the new boss allowed to bring in his own team.

Papers were lodged in the High Court yesterday on behalf of Murray against the Football Association of Ireland.

He is being represented by Hayes Solicitors, and the initial entry does not give details on the specifics.

Independent.ie has learned that it is related to contractual matters arising from Murray's exit.

The FAI gave Kenny the authority to bring in his own backroom team and he has overhauled the staff.

Last week, interim CEO Gary Owens said talks were ongoing with Robbie Keane who is not part of Kenny's plans but remains under contract.

The FAI issued a press release in April to mark Murray's long service, referencing a 'treasure chest of memories as he bids adieu to his role' with details of a stay that dated back to the beginning of McCarthy's first term as manager.

In the same release, it was also announced that osteopath Tony McCarthy, physios Colin Dunlevy and Padraig Doherty and kitmen Mick Lawlor and Dick Redmond would also not be a part of the Kenny era.

Clones native Murray did not wish to comment when contacted by Independent.ie on Tuesday afternoon.

The FAI also declined to comment.

Online Editors