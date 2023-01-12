Ex-Ireland assistant Eileen Gleeson appointed FAI’s Head of Women and Girl’s football

Former Ireland assistant manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as the FAI’s Head of Women and Girl’s football, the association have announced.

Gleeson (50) will lead the ‘continued development and growth of football for all women and girls in Ireland,” and will report to FAI Director of Football Marc Canham.

Her duties will include growing participation and retention levels of women and girls playing football at all levels and assisting with football development strategies.

Gleeson stepped down as Head Coach of Scottish WPL1 side Glasgow City last month, citing her employer’s “operational business needs” as she cut short her 13-month spell at the club and returned to her native Dublin. It was a decision she said she made with “great difficulty”.

Gleeson, a UEFA Pro Licence holder, previously led Peamount United to a memorable treble in 2010, and won the first Women’s National League title a year later.

She was the first person to lead an Irish side into the Champions League knockout stage with the Newcastle side in the same year. The Dubliner has also spent almost 20 years as a Sports Officer with Dublin City Council.

“Having been involved in football all of my life, I believe this role gives me a great opportunity to have a positive impact in ensuring that all women and girls feel that they can enjoy football, no matter what level it may be,” said Gleeson in a statement on Thursday.

“We are delighted to add someone of Eileen’s experience, expertise and enthusiasm to our Football Division to help drive women and girls’ football forward,” added Canham.

“Eileen has a genuine passion for women and girls' football, having played and coached to a high level, including having a key role in the development of our Ireland Women’s National Team alongside Vera Pauw.”

It has also been confirmed that women’s national team assistant manager Tom Elmes will step away from his role as U-16 head coach to support Vera Pauw on a full-time basis in the lead up to, and including this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Andrew Holt, another member of Pauw’s backroom staff, will also take up a full-time role as Performance Analyst for the same period of time, as preparations continue for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand in July.

Ireland’s first international camp of the year takes place next month, with further camps scheduled in April and June ahead of their first major tournament.