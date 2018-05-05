Sport International Soccer

Saturday 5 May 2018

Everything you need to know as Ireland kick off their U-17 Euro campaign today

Troy Parrott celebrates with team-mates Callum Thompson, Barry Coffey, and Luca Connell
It was the tournament that gave us our most memorable victory. Can Colin O'Brien's Ireland Under-17s emulate the achievement if Brian Kerr and Noel O'Reilly 20 years ago?

Ireland have qualified as top seeds for the tournament and face Belgium today in their first game at 5.45. Here is all you need to know about the competition, which takes place in England.

Ireland's group

GROUP C

Ireland

Bosnia

Denmark

Belgium

 

Ireland's fixtures

TODAY

Ireland v Belgium, 5.45, Loughborough University Stadium

MAY 8

Ireland v Denmark, 1pm, St George's Park

MAY 11

Ireland v Bosnia, 1pm, St George's Park

 

WHO QUALIFIES?

The top two in each of the four groups will progress to the quarter finals, which take place on May 13/14. The semi finals are on May 17 and the final on May 20.

 

HOW CAN I WATCH?

All matches will be streamed on uefa.com

You can follow all the action on our live blog on independent.ie

 

MEET THE IRELAND TEAM

Penpics from fai.ie

1. Kian Clarke

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Shamrock Rovers

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Clean Sheets: 5

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin South

From: Tallaght, Dublin

 

2. Max Murphy

Position: Defender

Club: Stoke City

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 1

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Arklow

From: Ballybrack, Dublin

 

3. Kameron Ledwidge

Position: Defender

Club: Southampton

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 0

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North

From: Finglas, Dublin

 

4. Oisin McEntee

Position: Defender

Club: Newcastle United

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 5

Goals: 0

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dundalk

From: Shercock, Cavan

 

5. Nathan Collins (Captain)

Position: Defender

Club: Stoke City

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 0

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin South

From: Leixlip, Kildare

 

6. Jason Knight

Position: Midfielder

Club: Derby County

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 0

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Arklow

From: Loughlinstown, Dublin

 

7. Callum Thompson

Position: Midfielder

Club: Wolves

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 0

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Arklow

From: Greystones, Wicklow

 

8. Barry Coffey

Position: Midfielder

Club: Celtic

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 1

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Limerick

From: Nenagh, Tipperary

 

9. Adam Idah

Position: Forward

Club: Norwich City

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 8

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Cork

From: Douglas, Cork

 

10. Troy Parrott

Position: Forward

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 5

Goals: 1

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North

From: Summerhill, Dublin

 

11. Sean Brennan

Position: Midfielder

Club: Southampton

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 3

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North

From: Hartstown, Dublin

 

12. Marc Walsh

Position: Midfielder

Club: Swansea City

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Letterkenny

From: Gweedore, Donegal

 

13. Ray O’Sullivan

Position: Defender

Club: Wolves

2018 Qualifying Appearances: -

Goals: -

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North

From: Rush, Dublin

 

14. Adam O’Reilly

Position: Midfielder

Club: Preston North End

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 4

Goals: 1

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Cork

From: Mahon, Cork

 

15. Jordan McEneff

Position: Forward

Club: Arsenal

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 2

Goals: 0

From: Derry

 

16. Jimmy Corcoran

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Cherry Orchard

2018 Qualifying Appearances: -

Clean Sheets: -

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dundalk

From: Kells, Meath

 

17. Tyriek Wright

Position: Forward

Club: Aston Villa

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6

Goals: 2

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Cork

From: Ovens, Cork

 

18. Luca Connell

Position: Defender

2018 Qualifying Appearances: 2

Goals: 0

Club: Bolton Wanderers

From: Liverpool, England

 

19. Ryan Cassidy

Position: Forward

Club: Watford

2018 Qualifying Appearances: -

Goals: -

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North

From: Castleknock, Dublin

 

20. Conor Grant

Position: Midfielder

Club: Sheffield Wednesday

2018 Qualifying Appearances: -

Goals: -

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North

From: Donabate, Dublin

 

23. Sean Bohan

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Bohemians

2018 Qualifying Appearances: -

Clean Sheets: -

Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North

From: Santry, Dublin

 

Online Editors

