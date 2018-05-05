Everything you need to know as Ireland kick off their U-17 Euro campaign today
It was the tournament that gave us our most memorable victory. Can Colin O'Brien's Ireland Under-17s emulate the achievement if Brian Kerr and Noel O'Reilly 20 years ago?
Ireland have qualified as top seeds for the tournament and face Belgium today in their first game at 5.45. Here is all you need to know about the competition, which takes place in England.
Ireland's group
GROUP C
Ireland
Bosnia
Denmark
Belgium
Ireland's fixtures
TODAY
Ireland v Belgium, 5.45, Loughborough University Stadium
MAY 8
Ireland v Denmark, 1pm, St George's Park
MAY 11
Ireland v Bosnia, 1pm, St George's Park
WHO QUALIFIES?
The top two in each of the four groups will progress to the quarter finals, which take place on May 13/14. The semi finals are on May 17 and the final on May 20.
HOW CAN I WATCH?
All matches will be streamed on uefa.com
You can follow all the action on our live blog on independent.ie
MEET THE IRELAND TEAM
Penpics from fai.ie
1. Kian Clarke
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Shamrock Rovers
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Clean Sheets: 5
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin South
From: Tallaght, Dublin
2. Max Murphy
Position: Defender
Club: Stoke City
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 1
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Arklow
From: Ballybrack, Dublin
3. Kameron Ledwidge
Position: Defender
Club: Southampton
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 0
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North
From: Finglas, Dublin
4. Oisin McEntee
Position: Defender
Club: Newcastle United
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 5
Goals: 0
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dundalk
From: Shercock, Cavan
5. Nathan Collins (Captain)
Position: Defender
Club: Stoke City
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 0
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin South
From: Leixlip, Kildare
6. Jason Knight
Position: Midfielder
Club: Derby County
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 0
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Arklow
From: Loughlinstown, Dublin
7. Callum Thompson
Position: Midfielder
Club: Wolves
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 0
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Arklow
From: Greystones, Wicklow
8. Barry Coffey
Position: Midfielder
Club: Celtic
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 1
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Limerick
From: Nenagh, Tipperary
9. Adam Idah
Position: Forward
Club: Norwich City
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 8
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Cork
From: Douglas, Cork
10. Troy Parrott
Position: Forward
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 5
Goals: 1
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North
From: Summerhill, Dublin
11. Sean Brennan
Position: Midfielder
Club: Southampton
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 3
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North
From: Hartstown, Dublin
12. Marc Walsh
Position: Midfielder
Club: Swansea City
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 1
Goals: 0
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Letterkenny
From: Gweedore, Donegal
13. Ray O’Sullivan
Position: Defender
Club: Wolves
2018 Qualifying Appearances: -
Goals: -
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North
From: Rush, Dublin
14. Adam O’Reilly
Position: Midfielder
Club: Preston North End
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 4
Goals: 1
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Cork
From: Mahon, Cork
15. Jordan McEneff
Position: Forward
Club: Arsenal
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 2
Goals: 0
From: Derry
16. Jimmy Corcoran
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Cherry Orchard
2018 Qualifying Appearances: -
Clean Sheets: -
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dundalk
From: Kells, Meath
17. Tyriek Wright
Position: Forward
Club: Aston Villa
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 6
Goals: 2
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Cork
From: Ovens, Cork
18. Luca Connell
Position: Defender
2018 Qualifying Appearances: 2
Goals: 0
Club: Bolton Wanderers
From: Liverpool, England
19. Ryan Cassidy
Position: Forward
Club: Watford
2018 Qualifying Appearances: -
Goals: -
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North
From: Castleknock, Dublin
20. Conor Grant
Position: Midfielder
Club: Sheffield Wednesday
2018 Qualifying Appearances: -
Goals: -
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North
From: Donabate, Dublin
23. Sean Bohan
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Bohemians
2018 Qualifying Appearances: -
Clean Sheets: -
Emerging Talent Programme Centre of Excellence: Dublin North
From: Santry, Dublin
Online Editors