Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane hopes that a victory away to Andorra will finally stop questions about the team's lack of wins.

But he insists that ending the national team's poor run of form in front of goal has to be a team effort with assistance given to the Republic's shot-shy strikers.

Stephen Kenny's side face up to a friendly with minnows Andorra tomorrow where a convincing win is expected. But Ireland went seven games without scoring a goal before finally finding the net away to Serbia, and then drew a blank again at home to Luxembourg.

Hourihane, who left the Swansea City camp after the disappointment of their Championship playoff loss to Brentford, says that scoring duties have to be shared around the camp.

"I just think everyone needs to chip in with goals - strikers, midfielders, wingers, if lads can get on the end of things from set-pieces, everyone needs to be able to chip in," he says.

"It’s not been easy. Goalscoring hasn’t been our best trait, but there have been a couple of goals scored over the last couple of games, which was great. Obviously in March we managed to score a few against Serbia and Qatar. In terms of that, everyone needs to chip in a little bit. It’s not all down to the strikers, like when we defend it’s not all down to the defenders. You defend as a team. I think it just needs to be spread out a little bit and hopefully that will be the case," Hourihane said at a press conference in Andorra today.

"There will always be that little bit in your head that you are desperate to get that result. But I think everyone just needs to breathe and relax a little bit. It will come if we keep doing the right things; repetition, repetition, repetition on the training ground to get better. Hopefully that comes tomorrow night so we don’t have to answer any more of these questions from you lot, asking about wins.”