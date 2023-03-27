Ireland manager Stephen Kenny speaks to his players during a training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson pictured during Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, with Evan Ferguson before the Euro 2024 qualifier againdt France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The jersey of Séamus Coleman and the Ireland pennant hang in the dressing room before the Euro 2024 clash with France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson starts and captain Séamus Coleman is back in the Ireland side as Stephen Kenny has named his team to face France.

Coleman, who missed last week's friendly win over Latvia with a thigh strain, has been passed fit and will captain the side against the World Cup runners-up while Ferguson makes his competitive debut at the age of 18.

Dara O'Shea, John Egan and Nathan Collins make up the central defensive pairing, with Coleman and Matt Doherty as wing backs.

Josh Cullen returns to his midfield role after being rested against Latvia, with Jason Knight also starting alongside Jayson Molumby.

And Chiedozie Ogbene, the match winner against Latvia off the bench, starts alongside Ferguson, Michael Obafemi dropping to the bench.

France make three changes to their side from the team which beat Holland last week as Benjamin Pavard, Eduardo Camavinga and Olivier Giroud come into the starting XI.

Ireland team: Bazunu - O'Shea, Collins, Egan - Coleman, Knight, Molumby, Cullen, Doherty - Ogbene, Ferguson.

France team: Maignan - Pavard, Konaté, Upamecano, T Hernandez - Camavinga, Rabiot, Griezmann - Kolo Muani, Mbappé, Giroud.