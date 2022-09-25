Evan Ferguson says Irish Under-21s have no fear going to Israel

Striker Evan Ferguson says training with Aaron Connolly at Brighton helped the pair slot in seamlessly together for Ireland’s U-21 side.

Jim Crawford’s team face Israel in Tel Aviv on Tuesday in the second leg of their Euro 2023 play-off. Ferguson’s second-half header earned a 1-1 draw in the first-leg at Tallaght Stadium on Friday. It was the 17-year-old’s first goal at U-21 level.

Crawford handed Connolly his first U-21 start in three years, and the forward produced a man of the match display. Connolly, who is on loan at Venezia, has eight senior caps but has been omitted from recent squads due to form and injury. But he was a constant thorn in Israel’s side, hitting the post in the first half, before winning the corner that led to the equaliser.

The Galway native also drew the foul that resulted in Israel going down to ten men late on, and Ferguson, who joined Brighton in January of last year, said sharing the training pitch with Connolly helped the pair link up effectively.

“I would have trained with him before, so I know the areas he likes to be in and the areas he likes to go into,” said Ferguson.

“I feel like we have got the relationship from training in the past, so it is good to play with him. I know what he likes to do.”

Ferguson reflected on his goal, and said his side will approach the second-leg fully confident they can make history.

“This is the first goal and hopefully there will be more. I try my best every game to get as many goals as I can. I just said I would try to get my head on this one. The corners were coming and coming, and I wanted to get my head on one. We should’ve been on top, but football doesn’t work like that.

"We’ve now got it all to play for in the second leg. I feel we have got a lot of positives from that game and we obviously know what they are like now, so I don’t think we have anything to fear.”

Ferguson said the Ireland boss remained calm after they went a goal behind seconds before the break.

“It’s a sour one going in at half-time, but there were positives to take. I think if Jim went in too harsh it wouldn’t have been fair. I think he gave us the right message, just keep on going and we’ll get the goal. I feel like we were the better team at times. We knew that if we kept on the same we could push on and get the winner.”

With Ireland on the cusp of history, the striker admitted qualifying for the finals in Romania and Georgia next summer would be “unbelievable”.

“It would mean a lot for all of us, everyone is here for the same reason, to get into those finals. It would be an unbelievable achievement if we did.”