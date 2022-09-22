Evan Ferguson has no problem with kids who get early call

His former schoolmates in Meath’s Coláiste na hInse have the trials and tribulations of the Leaving Cert to occupy their minds this year.

For Evan Ferguson, the twin aims of breaking into the Premier League and driving the Ireland U-21s towards a first qualification for the European Championship finals are tests of a different kind, with an added puzzle for him in trying to win over a new club boss since Graham Potter left Brighton for Chelsea. But the 17-year-old says he can shoulder the pressure and takes it all in his stride.

“That’s all you think about growing up. Imagine playing in the Premier League, imagine being in that lifestyle, that different type of world, I feel like I have always wanted to do it and now I am here I want to push on and keep doing it,” says Ferguson, who played in the Premier League under Potter last season and has been on the bench this term.

“I feel like I’m going in the right direction. Just trying to get more game-time in and around the first team, that would be my next thing, to try to get more minutes,” added the forward, who made his Premier League bow as a sub against Burnley last February and has scored in the League Cup this term.

Teenage footballers playing at men’s level is a hot topic this month, with Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at 15, while Glenavon’s Christopher Atherton broke a new record by playing for their first team when he was only 13.

Ferguson has been in that spotlight when he first played for Bohemians, in a friendly against Chelsea, and then made his league debut away to Derry while also still just 14.

“I wouldn’t say it was daunting, I sort of enjoyed it, because there was no one else really doing it. I was still in school and playing this game tonight, it was weird,” says Ferguson, who was back at his desk the day after his league debut.

“I think it sort of blew up a little bit. I knew I was on the bench but I didn’t know I was going to come on. I think you can tell if you get treated differently. When you just get treated normal, it’s the same,” he says, adding that the likes of Nwaneri and Atherton should be let play, despite calls in some quarters for an age limit.

“I’d imagine they are in training with the first team a bit, I don’t think they get thrown straight on the bench, they’d be used to the environment. I’d say it has gone through the club, the parents and that, at the end of the day it’s up to the kid, if he feels he’d be able to do it. I don’t see an issue with it,” he says. “If he’s good enough there’s no reason that he shouldn’t be able to play.”

Still eligible at U-19 for the Republic of Ireland, Ferguson is forcing his way into the U-21 side, though he’s yet to score or play 90 minutes at that level.

With the finals only 180 minutes away, he’s seen enough in the group stages, especially that super win over Sweden, to hint at success.

“I’d say after the Sweden game when we got that last-minute winner, we all just looked at it and said, ‘we’ve got a big chance now, so let’s give it everything’, and we’ve got this chance now. It’s definitely a good group. Jim [Crawford] has watched everyone and he knows his players. I think he’s picked a very good squad and hopefully we can go and get the win on Friday,” he says.

“Everyone wants to qualify and we all know what we need to put in and everyone’s willing to put it in,” added Ferguson, who could play in attack alongside senior cap and fellow Brighton player, Aaron Connolly. I think we’ve enough quality up there and the midfielders, they’re good on the ball, they know how to slip the passes in, so if we get the chances, I feel like we’ll score goals, yeah.”