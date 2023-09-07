Evan Ferguson has been carrying injury – Stephen Kenny

Irish manager says teen felt ‘too sore’ to play in double header and did not pick up issue in Newcastle game

Stephen Kenny says Evan Ferguson was ruled out of Ireland’s crunch double-header with France and Netherlands because he was feeling “too sore” on account of a knee issue that existed prior to Saturday’s hat-trick against Newcastle.

Ferguson’s loss was still fresh in the mind at the eve-of-game press conference in Paris, with Kenny asked about a time-line for his star striker’s recovery.

He responded by suggesting there was a problem with some reporting attributing Ferguson’s unavailability to a challenge towards the end of the Newcastle victory.

Instead, the manager revealed that Ferguson – who was on the bench for the opening two games of Brighton’s season – has been dealing with an ongoing problem.

He reported for Irish duty on Sunday and was on the sidelines at training on Monday, participating in group discussions. But Kenny said the player was assessed by medics and indicated that he remained in too much pain.

“I don’t think it was well reported, that it was an injury in the game, a challenge, that’s not the case,” said Kenny. “It’s one he has been playing on, a patellar tendon. He felt after the other night that he was too sore, he couldn’t play.

“He came off, he just felt too sore. He felt it was too sore to participate and you have to respect that.”

However, Kenny dismissed a follow-up asking whether it was a legacy issue dating back to last season – the 18-year-old sustained two injuries in the period following his meteoric rise, the first arising from a horror challenge by then Liverpool midfielder Fabinho that raised knee concerns.

Ferguson’s arrival in camp was covered extensively by the FAI’s social media channels without any reference to fears he could be out of the double-header.

Kenny has challenged his Ireland squad to step up in the absence of their new marquee name. Norwich City’s Adam Idah is poised to fill Ferguson’s shoes, while Aaron Connolly could have a role to play off the bench.

The Irish boss feels the strength in depth is there to cope with the absence of five attacking options – Ferguson, Michael Obafemi, Callum Robinson, Mikey Johnston and Troy Parrott.

“Because we’ve given 18 players their debut, it has increased the level of squad depth. It means we still have a strong team,” said Kenny.

“I’m happy with the team we have and the options that we have. It’s an unusual situation to have some of those players injured.”

Stand-in skipper John Egan trained at Parc des Princes, although he has issues with his knee and ankle and a decision on his participation will have to factor in Sunday’s game with the Netherlands.​