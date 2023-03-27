| -1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Evan Ferguson can be Ireland’s missing piece but French test is about a solid foundation for Stephen Kenny’s men

Gary Breen

Ireland will be destroyed on the counter if we allow our holding midfielders to be detached

Evan Ferguson during an Ireland training session. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Evan Ferguson during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Evan Ferguson during an Ireland training session. Photo: Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson during an Ireland training session. Photo: Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Evan Ferguson during an Ireland training session. Photo: Sportsfile

I was the co-commentator on the world feed for Brighton’s FA Cup tie with Grimsby last weekend but my mind was firmly concentrated on Ireland.

Impartiality temporarily went out the window as I was calling for Evan Ferguson to be subbed on the hour mark when most Brighton fans were hoping he’d be on long enough for a hat-trick.

Most Watched

Privacy