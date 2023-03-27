Evan Ferguson can be Ireland’s missing piece but French test is about a solid foundation for Stephen Kenny’s men

I was the co-commentator on the world feed for Brighton’s FA Cup tie with Grimsby last weekend but my mind was firmly concentrated on Ireland.

Impartiality temporarily went out the window as I was calling for Evan Ferguson to be subbed on the hour mark when most Brighton fans were hoping he’d be on long enough for a hat-trick.

The emergence of Ferguson may well prove the defining moment for both this team and Stephen Kenny’s tenure

All coaches’ success is determined by the quality of players available to them. Martin O’Neill consistently referenced his misfortune at not having a younger Robbie Keane available.

Mick McCarthy was fortunate to have as many as six players that would make my greatest Ireland XI (Shay Given, Steve Finnan, Denis Irwin, Roy Keane, Robbie Keane and Damien Duff in case you’re wondering) with five of them starting together in the 2002 qualifiers.

For Ireland, Ferguson can be the missing piece and the prospect of him becoming a transformative addition at just 18 years of age is remarkable.

Regardless of the opposition, his two goals against Grimsby were of such high standard; the first one where he pulled the ball down from shoulder height to then take a soft second touch and a clinical third to finish with three defenders around him was the type of goal I’d associate with Dennis Bergkamp.

His physical presence at that age is rare. As a centre-back you usually physically bully young strikers but not Evan. I have figured out why.

His dad, Barry, was trying to make his way as a centre-half at Coventry when I was there. Such was his competitiveness, I can picture Baz cutting his son in half in knockabouts in the garden with age being no excuse. He wouldn’t win that tussle now or dare try it.

That family must be so proud of him now, as we are as Irish fans. I read a brilliant quote from a Brighton fan speaking of how they’re excited about Ferguson but are realistic to know they won’t have him for too long whereas he will always be Irish.

He simply has to start tonight but, first and foremost, defensive physicality is what’s needed to stop this French team. They showed on Friday why this is the toughest fixture in this group but I loved John Egan’s declaration that ‘we don’t fear anyone – we’re Irish’.

That’s one that could end up on a flag or a banner. I don’t think it’s bravado either, I believe him but the team has to translate talk into action and start this campaign better than the previous ones under Kenny. ​

We have become too porous at home, with two goals conceded in each of the last three games, and that simply has to stop.

Kenny has big defensive decisions. Andrew Omobamidele’s availability is welcome and it’s been suggested he has the mobility to try and cope with Kylian Mbappe, but it would be a big call to drop Nathan Collins in spite of his reduced gametime at Wolves.

My concern for defenders of his size is not a fitness one but instead the issue of timing because of a loss of sharpness. His running power shouldn’t be overlooked but it’s more 200m pace than the 60m sprint Mbappe can hit. Whoever plays on the right of the three needs the help of a wingback and I’m presuming that Séamus Coleman’s thigh issue leaves Matt Doherty in pole position there – although Callum O’Dowda’s injury may open things up.

Every defence needs screening and that midfield battle will be key in limiting supply to the French forwards. I know Latvia was a different type of game but I was concerned by how high Will Smallbone and Alan Browne were at times, thus leaving Jayson Molumby isolated.

Just a minute into the France game on Friday, you could see how Antoine Griezmann and Co were setting traps to counter from. They can hurt us there.

No matter how positive and brave we want to be, we cannot allow our holding midfielder, Josh Cullen, to get detached. We would be destroyed on the counter.

What I did notice about France is how lopsided they can be by having a midfield shape that allows Mbappe not to defend.

Adrien Rabiot is brilliant at covering space but if our centre-halves are brave enough – which they have to be – a crisp pass into Cullen’s safe side can be played first time out to our right side to release our wingback to expose their weakest defender, Theo Hernandez.

I would be looking to hit that pass and can actually picture it now. That Cullen pass may even get Collins out on the ball creating a two v one against Hernandez. But it may well leave us two v two at the back if France then turn it over and our left wing-back, whoever that may be, is slow to narrow it up.

Fortune favours the brave. The Dutch did miss two big chances in the opening 30 minutes, both arising from Hernandez being on another wavelength to his colleagues.

I’ve conflicted opinions about Kenny’s standing entering this campaign. The odds suggest we won’t qualify from a tough group, so it’s not as simple as saying ‘end the experiment’ if it goes as expected by seeding.

But if it’s a year of hard-luck defeats, I wouldn’t be saying we must persevere either.

There’s a limit to how long you can declare a team is being built. You cannot be developing indefinitely and positive sound bites cannot mitigate legitimate questions around a failure to reach major finals.

The players have the ability to be successful. Does the manager? I hope he does because this is his dream opportunity and that’s what I want from our players and staff.

To make it possible, we need a big performance and points on the board straight away.