Evan Ferguson has been called into the Ireland squad for the November friendlies

Eighteen-year-old striker Evan Ferguson has earned a first Ireland senior call up, as manager Stephen Kenny announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Norway and Malta on Thursday.

Midfielder Will Smallbone has also received his first call up, with the pair moving up from the U-21s.

Dundee United’s Jamie McGrath returns to Kenny’s side for the first time in 12 months, while Liam Scales, Will Keane, Darragh Lenihan and Caoimhín Kelleher all come back into the squad.

There are no places for Derby pair Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane, while Shane Duffy misses out too. Kenny is due to speak to the media shortly.

More to follow...