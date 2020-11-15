Euro heartache for Ireland as Crawford's men are beaten by Iceland

Ireland players, from left, Conor Masterson, Ed McGinty, Jack Taylor and Liam Scales react to conceding their second goal

Ireland’s wait to reach a major Under-21 tournament continues after their must-win penultimate Euro qualifier ended in defeat to Iceland at Tallaght Stadium today.

Jim Crawford’s side cancelled out a first-half opener from Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen with an own-goal 15 minutes from the end but, after losing Nathan Collins to a late red card, Vladimir Ingimundarson punished them in stoppage-time.

By that stage, Ireland were piling players forward aware that a draw wasn’t enough to seal a place at next year’s finals. Full points today and against Luxembourg were essential to snare one of the five places available for second-placed teams across the nine groups.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Crawford afterwards. “It’s tough losing any game of football but losing it in that manner at the end, it’s a real sucker punch.

“The lads are on the floor in there and it’s our job now to pick them up before Wednesday, to reinforce how good a group they are, that there’s a pathway here to the seniors. Six from this group have already made that step.

“You can’t fault the effort from the players out there. There was a lot of hard work but probably at crucial moments of the game the decision-making and execution of passes cost us opportunities on goal.

“We were getting on top and I thought we had some great opportunities late on in the game but we did throw on a lot of attacking players so we knew we were going to be open.

“It was just unfortunate the way the second goal came about for them but it’s something that the boys have got to learn from.”

Crawford made three changes to his starting team beaten 2-0 by Italy, an enforced one coming late after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu injured his finger in Friday’s final training session.

Ed McGinty from Sligo Rovers deputised between the sticks, while Liam Scales replaced fellow League of Ireland representative Darragh Leahy at left-back and Anthony Scully started his first competitive game on the flank.

As flagged, Troy Parrott’s started on the bench due to his recent ankle injury but was introduced at the break with control of their destiny slipping from Ireland’s grasp.

Inside the opening two minutes, McGinty almost gifted the visitors the opener by losing his footing in his box. Just as Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson seemed poised to profit, the goalkeeper recovered to clear the danger.

Ireland’s first chance came from a rehearsed corner but Liam Scales could only strike his own player from wriggling free 12 yards out.

Just as Ireland were settling into the game in torrid conditions, one pass on 25 minutes by senior squad member Thorsteinsson unhinged them.

His deft through-ball from just inside the Ireland half sat up for Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea striker Eidur, to chip the advancing McGinty from an acute angle.

Efforts from distance by Lee O’Connor and Zack Elbouzedi were the best the hosts could muster before the break and they were fortunate not to go in further behind. Kolbeinn Finnsson was first to react when Ireland failed to clear, only to arrow his half-volley a yard wide of the far post.

The entrance of Parrott, with four goals in his four appearances at this level, provided Ireland with a spark, evidenced by him nipping into a central area on 51 minutes to unleash a 25-yard shot over the crossbar.

Still, Brentford goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson was relatively untroubled, easily gathering Michael Obafemi’s tame 66th minute volley and another long-range strike by Parrott.

Joshua Kayode and Danny Mandroiu were only on the pitch as substitutes when they played a part in the equaliser. Switching the play from left to right, O’Connor’s cross found Kayode in the box and despite him missing the ball, it took a decisive deflection off Ari Leifsson to wrongfoot Gunnarsson.

With Ireland chasing a winner, the contest became stretched. The dismissal of Collins with two minutes left for clashing with Thorsteinsson made Ireland even more vulnerable to a counter and it unfolded two minutes into stoppage time as Alfons Sampsted squared for Ingimundarson to stroke the ball home first-time from six yards.

IRELAND: E McGinty (Sligo Rovers); L O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), C Masterson (QPR), N Collins (Stoke City), L Scales (Shamrock Rovers); C Coventry (West Ham United), J Taylor (Peterborough United); A Scully (Lincoln City), C Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich), Z Elbouzedi (Lincoln City); M Obafemi (Southampton).

Subs: T Parrott (Millwall) for Scully (46 mins), J Kayode (Carlisle Utd) for Obafemi, D Mandroiu (Bohemians) For Ronan (both 74) D Grant (Bohemians) for Coventry, T O’Connor (Gillingham) for Elbouzedi (both 83 mins).

ICELAND: P Gunnarsson; A Sampsted, A Leifsson, R Thorkelsson, H Gunnarsson; A Hauksson, W Willumsson, AF Baldursson; K Finnson, S Gudjohnson, JD Thorsteinsson.

Subs: ÍB Jóhannesson for Willumsson, TJ Helgason for Baldursson (both 61 mins), B Willumsson for Gudjohnson, V Ingimundarson for K Finnson (both 73), K Thordarson for Helgason, inj (88).

Ref: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

