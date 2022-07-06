Euro 2022: Five key players set to light up tournament

The Women's European championship is kicking off and we have taken a look at some of the star players who are in line for a big few weeks.

Pernille Harder - Denmark

Pernille Harder’s Denmark kick off their campaign against Germany on Friday. At Wolfsburg, the 29-year-old scored an impressive 68 goals in 75 appearances and won four consecutive league and cup doubles. The two-time European Footballer of the Year then signed for Chelsea in 2020, a move that made her the world's most expensive female footballer. At Chelsea, she has won back-to-back league and cup doubles.

The Danish captain has scored 68 goals in 134 caps for her country, making her their record goal scorer. The attacking midfielder was on the losing side in the Euro 2017 final and will hope her Denmark side can go one step further in England.

Vivianne Miedema - Netherlands

The 25-year-old is the Netherlands' record goal scorer, with 92 goals in 108 games. Her two strikes in the Euro 2017 final secured a first title for her country, as they look to retain their crown this month. The Dutch side also finished runners-up in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The Arsenal star is also the record goal-scorer in the Women's Super League on 74. She earned the league's golden boot in 2019, as Arsenal won their first title in seven years. Her exploits in London saw her nominated for the 2019 Ballon d’Or Féminin. Miedema also won Women’s Player of the Year in 2020, and BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2021. The Netherlands face Sweden first on Saturday night at Bramall Lane.

Ellen White - England

If England are to win their first major tournament on home soil, their record goal scorer Ellen White will be crucial in their efforts. They begin the campaign against Austria on Wednesday at a sold-out Old Trafford. England reached the semi-finals at the 1995 and 2017 European Championships and will be hoping that the home support can help them reach a first final this July.

White made her England debut in 2010, and has gone on to make 107 appearances, scoring 50 goals. The 33-year-old has represented the Lionesses at three World Cups and has competed at two Olympic Games. The forward came through the Arsenal academy, and enjoyed spells at Chelsea, Arsenal, and Birmingham before joining Manchester City in 2019. She has also won two Women’s Super League titles and three Women’s FA Cups.

Caroline Seger - Sweden

Caroline Seger made history last summer by becoming the most-capped European player after making her 215th appearance for Sweden. Since making her international debut in 2005, she has featured in four Women’s World Cups, four Women’s Euros and three Olympic games. The veteran midfielder began her career at Linkopings, before enjoying spells at Philadelphia, PSG and most recently, FC Rosengard.

The Swedish captain won a famous treble in 2017, lifting the Women’s Champions League, French league title and French Cup with PSG. Named the best Swedish midfielder five times, her country take on the Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland in Group C.

Ada Hegerberg - Norway

Norway face Northern Ireland on Thursday night at St Mary’s, and the 26-year-old will be keen to put a frustrating few years at national level behind her. The striker quit the national team after they finished bottom of their Euro 2017 group, citing frustrations with how women’s football was treated by the Norwegian Football Federation.

She excelled at club level for Lyon however and has scored an incredible 154 goals in 134 appearances. The 2018 Ballon d’Or Féminin winner returned to the national side in March, She will be hoping to add to her 42 international goals as Norway look to win a first European Championship since 1993.