Euro 2022: Denmark v Finland, Germany v Spain – All you need to know

GAME OF THE DAY

GERMANY v SPAIN

Eight time champions Germany take on Spain in Brentford this evening, in matchday two of Group B.

Both sides got their Euro 2022 campaigns off to the perfect start last week. Germany thumped 2017 runners-up Denmark 4-0 on Friday. Lina Magull’s first-half strike put them ahead in London, as Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp all got on the scoresheet after the break.

Germany had 22 shots compared to Denmark’s six and made almost double the number of passes in the dominant win. The victory was also a moment of revenge for Germany, who were knocked out by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals. Germany will be without star forward Lea Schüller however, after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Spain also hit four on Friday, defeating Finland 4-1 in Milton Keynes. Despite conceding in the first minute (the fastest Women’s Euros goal ever), Spain were in front at the break thanks to efforts from Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmatí. Luciá García’s 75th minute strike put the game beyond Finland, before Mariona Caldentey’s late penalty made it four, in a match where Spain had 32 shots.

In the other Group B clash today (5.0), Denmark face Finland in Milton Keynes, with both sides looking for their first win of the tournament.

KEY STATS

In their six previous meetings, Germany have won three and there’s been three draws. Their most recent clash came last February in the Arnold Clark Cup, where the sides played out a 1-1 draw. Germany have lost just one of their previous 19 Euros group stage games.

KEY PLAYERS

Sara Däbritz (Germany)

The midfielder has been a key member of the German squad for much of the last decade. Playing in her third European Championships, Däbritz hit the winner when the sides met at the 2019 World Cup group stage. The 27-year-old hit a hat-trick against Ukraine in qualifying and will be hoping to add to her 17 international goals this month.

Esther González (Spain)

The 29-year-old finished as Real Madrid’s top scorer, having signed from Levante last season. This is the forward’s second European Championship, having made the squad in 2017. González hit eight goals in qualifying, five of which came in a 13-0 win over Azerbaijan.

WHAT THEY SAID

German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “The team knows the challenge we're up against next. Spain will also have kept an eye on what we've done. We will take the team spirit from the (Denmark) performance and are looking forward to the game."

Spain coach Jorge Vilda: "We didn't see the best Spain (against Finland). Judging on past experiences, we always grow into tournaments. We're a family and have great fortitude. We were on the cusp of winning (against Germany in February). They caused us a bit of trouble on the counter, but we were in control of the game. It was a learning curve. We are up for it, it's the best opportunity to beat Germany for the first time."

ON TV

Denmark v Finland, RTÉ2/BBC 2, 5.0

Germany v Spain, RTÉ2/BBC 2, 8.0