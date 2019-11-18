Euro 2020 playoff beckons for Ireland after McCarthy's men come up short against Denmark

Mick McCarthy’s side flirted with hope by doing more than just keeping this game alive heading into the final quarter.

There were passages of play that suggested a Danish side which only needed a point were feeling the pressure. But the optimism was extinguished in a heartbeat.

Granted, in the minutes before Martin Braithwaite delivered what proved to be the killer blow, there were signs that the game was opening up.

However, Denmark hadn’t created a chance of substance before the otherwise excellent Matt Doherty snoozed as a terrific 73rd-minute ball from Henrik Dalsgaard left Darren Randolph rooted as his former Middlesbrough colleague Braithwaite nipped in to convert from close range.

Ireland recovered from the setback, with Doherty atoning for the error by levelling things with five minutes to go.

Shane Duffy was thrown up front for the duration in a desperate attempt to nab the winner in a grandstand finish.

But a Danish side that never lose just about regrouped to thwart an Ireland side that is condemned to the uncertainty of the play-offs after a year when they failed to register a big win.

They will need two of them – back-to-back – in March if they are to figure in a major tournament on home soil next summer.

This display showed they can make life uncomfortable for good opposition when they are fully tuned in. But there’s still a lack of attacking ingenuity that will have to be addressed for what is coming down the tracks.

McCarthy’s side are certain to be on the road for the play-off semi-final, where they are likely to face the kind of atmosphere that they tried to create here.

The early signs were encouraging for the hosts.

McCarthy opted to solve his problem on the right side of midfield by selecting Alan Browne in that area, a decision that gave Ireland the option to be prepared for Denmark flooding the centre when their wingers drifted inside.

There was also a dual brief in terms of trying to nullify the threat of left-full Jens Stryger Larsen, a thorn in Ireland’s side in previous meetings.

McCarthy had spoken of his team applying a considered press when the opportunity presented itself and Ireland were certainly mindful of overcommitting, even when David McGoldrick was involved in some promising moments.

Denmark didn’t enjoy the opening minutes and the loss of Thomas Delaney to injury following a coming together with Browne further upset their plan.

But they gradually began to impose themselves on proceedings and, at the midway point of the half, Ireland were going through a spell where they were stuck deep and struggling to retain possession.

The crowd sensed it, with exuberance replaced by apprehension for a spell. McGoldrick looked to have the edge on Simon Kjaer in one-on-one battles, but he was forced back into the Irish half for a spell.

Age Hareide’s side weren’t firing attacking wise, however, and their best opportunity before the break came from a long ball forward that dropped for Christian Eriksen, with his right-footed volley blocked by the head of Shane Duffy.

Having thrived in previous meetings, wide men Braithwaite and Yussuf Poulsen were finding it hard to break into space.

Full-backs Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens were disciplined, while they were also involved in decent passages bringing the ball out from the back.

Doherty showed why he is such an accomplished Premier League performer with his confidence on the ball.

The half-time possession count of 51-49 in favour of the Danes reflected that Ireland were competing well.

The loss of Andreas Cornelius to injury was another setback for Hareide’s Plan A and Ireland managed to finish the half strongly while only actually creating one chance of note.

McGoldrick’s overhit pass confused green and white shirts and Conor Hourihane burst onto it, but he was unable to wrap his left foot around a chance that would have better suited a natural right-footer and Kasper Schmeichel collected.

Still, Ireland could be reasonably satisfied heading into the interval, although a calf injury for Egan resulted in a half-time exit with Ciaran Clark – a survivor from the 5-1 loss – drafted in for involvement that looked unlikely a month ago.

He was on the offensive just after his introduction, twice threatening from dead-ball situations that asked questions of the Danish rearguard.

McClean and Clark were agonisingly close to a Hourihane delivery from a short corner. Doherty then instigated an advance into Danish territory that raised the volume levels even further.

With half an hour to go, Ireland were in the ascendency. The point that Denmark required was starting to look like the maximum they would take from proceedings. Callum Robinson was sent in for Hourihane in an attempt to turn the screw. In that context, the Braithwaite breakthrough was a painful blow to suffer.

Ireland were shell-shocked temporarily, with Duffy urged to go forward as Seani Maguire was introduced for Whelan as caution was thrown to the wind.

Doherty made things interesting by getting on the end of a Stevens delivery to set up a grandstand finish, but Gibraltar are the only side in Group D to have conceded twice in one game against this Irish group. Denmark weren’t going to allow that statistic to change.

Ireland – Randolph 6; Doherty 7, Duffy 7, Egan 6 (Clark 45, 6), Stevens 8; Browne 7, Whelan 8 (Maguire 81, 6), Hourihane 7 (Robinson 67, 6), McClean 6; Hendrick 6; McGoldrick 8

Online Editors