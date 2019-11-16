Let us hope Ireland beat Denmark on Monday night, for Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off possibilities are about as easy to understand as the Theory of Relativity.

Euro 2020 Permutations: Who Ireland might face in play-offs if we don't beat Denmark

Things can and will change over the last four days of qualifying, but right now both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have two options for play-offs.

The luck of a draw, to take place next Friday in Nyon, could play Mick McCarthy and Michael O'Neill's teams alongside Iceland and Bulgaria in Path A or leave either country in Path B with the likes of Bosnia.

As more and more matches take place things will become clearer as regards the play-offs. For now only the countries marked in bold below are guaranteed a play-off.

But the most straightforward of all is that Ireland get through by beating Denmark.

Path A: Iceland, Bulgaria/Israel/Romania*, Wales/Slovakia/Republic of Ireland/Northern Ireland**

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales/Slovakia/Republic of Ireland/Northern Ireland**

Path C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria/Israel/Romania*

Path D: Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

*In the current scenario, a draw would decide which of Bulgaria, Israel or Romania would fill the empty slot in Path C, and which two would go into Path A.

**In the current scenario, a draw would decide which three of Wales, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland would join Bosnia and Herzegovina in Path B, and which one would go into Path A.

