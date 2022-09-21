Manchester City's Erling Haaland will take on Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November

The FAI hope to see Manchester City star Erling Haaland in Dublin as the main attraction from the away side as Norway have been confirmed for a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in November.

Two games were today confirmed, Ireland at home to Norway on Thursday November 17, with a trip to play Malta on Sunday November 20th.

The Norwegians won 2-1 on their last trip to Dublin, in 2010 under Giovanni Trapattoni, while the teams played out a 1-1 draw in Oslo in 2008 and a 1-0 win for the Republic, also in Dublin, in 2003.

Ireland were keen to get in a friendly in the November window against one of the European teams who had not made it to the World Cup finals and with Haaland now part of their squad, it's hoped that Norway could draw a big crowd to Lansdowne Road.

With no games in the traditional October window due to a revised schedule around the Qatar World Cup, Stephen Kenny will also be pleased to get in a second friendly and that trip to Valetta. Ireland last played Malta in the Euro 2000 qualifiers.

Ireland welcome Haaland and Norway, who also boast Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Brentford's former Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer and Southampton's Mohamed Elyounoussi in their ranks.

Tickets for the game will go on sale from Friday September 30.

Stephen Kenny's Ireland are currently preparing to face Scotland in the UEFA Nations League at Hampden Park on Saturday before returning to Dublin to face Armenia on Tuesday September 27.