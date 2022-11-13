Erling Haaland ruled out of Norway’s friendly with Ireland in Aviva Stadium

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is out of the Norway squad to face Ireland next Thursday

MANCHESTER CIty star Erling Haaland will play no part in Thursday's friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin as he has been rested so he can feature for the national team on home soil.

The forward was last week named in the Norway squad for their two games, away to Ireland and at home to Finland, but coach Ståle Solbakken said when naming his squad that Haaland was an injury concern and that he would liaise with City. But he's now confirmed that Haaland will sit out the Dublin trip.

"Erling Haaland and Jacob Karlstrøm will not join the national team in Dublin," the Norwegian FA said in a social media post, adding that the duo are likely to join the squad for their game at home to Finland next Sunday. Goalkeeper Mads Christiansen (Lillestrom) and uncapped midfielder Sivert Mannsverk (Molde) have been called up.

Last week Stephen Kenny had stated his desire for Norway to use Haaland in Dublin so his players could test themselves against one of the top strikers in the game.

Norway travel to Dublin on the back of a two-game losing streak, defeats to Slovenia and Serbia in the Nations League in September.