Wednesday 28 March 2018

English young gun nets his grandfather over €19,000 from 2014 bet after making his international debut

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Lewis Cook of England makes his debut as he substitutes Jesse Lingard during the International Friendly match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook made his grandfather €19,450 richer on Tuesday after making his England debut in the 1-1 draw against Italy.

Four years ago, Trevor Burlingham staked a £500 (€570) wager with UK bookmaker William Hill at the odds of 33/1 that his 18-year-old grandson would win a senior England cap before his 26th birthday.

Only a few months after leading the England under-20 team to the World Cup title last year, Cook was drafted into the senior squad for the first time against Brazil in November but did not play.

Cook finally got his chance when he replaced Jesse Lingard after 71 minutes at Wembley on Tuesday in England's final friendly before manager Gareth Southgate names his provisional squad for the World Cup in Russia.

William Hill said it was their biggest payout of this type since handing out £125,000 (€142,000) to Peter Edwards when his grandson Harry Wilson made his Wales debut in 2013.

Edwards had bet £50 at the odds of 2,500/1 when Wilson was just a toddler.

Independent News Service

