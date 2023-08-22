English FA plan to rebuff any moves by Dutch for Sarina Wiegman to take over from Ronald Koeman

England's Football Association plan to rebuff any approach from the Dutch FA should they try to lure away Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman to manage their men's team.

UK media reports claim Wiegman is certain to make a shortlist of candidates when the post becomes available in the future.

Current Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is under pressure after winning just one of his four games since taking charge in the wake of the Qatar World Cup.

The Netherlands are second from bottom in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, losing their Nations League semi-final and third place play-off over the summer. They face Ireland in Dublin next month in Euro 2024 qualifying.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham made clear last week that the FA would reject approaches for Wiegman, whose contract runs until the end of Euro 2025.

The FA want to hold talks over a new deal for Wiegman, who won Euro 2022 with England last year and led them to their first World Cup final on Sunday.

Wiegman insisted last week she is not looking for a new challenge despite her being linked with the vacant USA women post.

"I have no plans to leave," she said. "I have a contract until 2025. I'm really enjoying my job and I have the impression that people still like me doing that job. I'm with England, I'm really happy with England and I have a contract until 2025."