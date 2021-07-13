English FA charged by UEFA over multiple incidents at Euro 2020 final

England fans outside the ground during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium

The Football Association has been charged by UEFA over the conduct of England supporters at the Euro 2020 final, European football’s governing body has announced. The charges are: invasion of the pitch, throwing of objects, disturbance during the national anthem and lighting of a firework.

UEFA is to conduct an investigation into the security breaches which occurred at Wembley before and during Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, the European governing body has announced.

The Football Association has also been charged with four offences relating to the behaviour of supporters during the match, in which England were beaten by Italy on penalties.

The charges facing the FA relate to invasion of the field of play by supporters, throwing of objects by supporters, disturbance caused by supporters during the national anthem and lighting of a firework by supporters.

A UEFA statement added: “Separately, and in accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium.”

The showpiece match was marred by a number of incidents, including a security breach which saw a number of fans without tickets enter the stadium.

The charges come three days after the FA was fined £25,630 for crowd problems, including the shining of a laser pointer at a player, during England’s semi-final win over Denmark.

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had a laser directed at his face as he prepared to face a penalty in the game, also at Wembley, last Wednesday.

The other offences were the booing of the national anthem and the setting off of fireworks.