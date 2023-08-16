England v Spain: What time, what channel, and all you need to know about the Women’s World Cup final

There’s only two sides left in the Women’s World Cup and it will be European champions England or Spain that end up as World Cup winners. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Stadium Australia in Sydney with an 11.00am Irish time kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2, BBC 1 and ITV 1. It is also being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

How England reached their first Women's World Cup final

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

England made history in reaching their first World Cup final with a thrilling 3-1 win over hosts Australia and we have a report and reaction below. Opponents Spain saw off Sweden in the other semi-final and that report is also below.

What are the odds?

Spain are slight favourites at 13/8 with England 9/5 and the draw after 90 minutes is 15/8.