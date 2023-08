England star Lauren James to miss World Cup quarter-final and possible semi-final due to stamping ban

Lauren James was hit with a two-game ban for a controversial incident against Nigeria.

Lauren James has been handed a two-match ban following her red card in England’s World Cup win over Nigeria.

The Chelsea star was dismissed late in the second half for stamping on Nigeria forward Michelle Alozie following an altercation.

FIFA said in a statement: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a two-match suspension on England’s player Lauren James following a violation of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code at the FIFA Women’s World Cup match England vs Nigeria.

“The suspension will be served for the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final and the next international fixture following that.”

It means James will be available for the tournament final should England progress that far.

James already knew she would miss Saturday’s quarter-final against Colombia following her red card in the game, which England won on penalties.

But fears she could be automatically ruled out for the rest of the tournament could prove unfounded if Sarina Wiegman’s side make it all the way to the final.

Conceivably James, who apologised in the wake of the incident and has been publicly backed by Wiegman, would be available to return in the prospective August 20 showpiece in Sydney.