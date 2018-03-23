England player ratings as Jesse Lingard fires a winning goal in Holland

Gareth Southgate's England capped a promising display with a deserved victory as an experimental land side beat Holland 1-0 thanks to Jesse Lingard's first international goal.

Time is running out for players to prove their worth with the World Cup just three months away, while the Three Lions boss does not have many more opportunities to tweak with things ahead of the opener against Tunisia.

With that in mind Southgate raised eyebrows with some selections for the final game on foreign soil before heading to Russia, but England looked confident against one of the most notable World Cup absentees as Lingard's maiden goal secured a 1-0 win against Holland. The Three Lions manager will be first to admit that there is still much work to do, but his side looked in control for the most part at the sold-out Amsterdam ArenA as Ronald Koeman's first match in charge of the underwhelming Oranje ended in defeat.

ENGLAND RATINGS Jordan Pickford: Holland's reticence left him with fewer chances to catch the eye than his previous outing against Germany but chalked off a second clean sheet and did nothing to harm his chances of winning the battle for the number one shirt. 6

Kieran Trippier: The Tottenham man bustled up and down the right, ensuring opposite number Patrick van Aanholt was never able to express himself. Some promising crosses. 7 Kyle Walker: Handed a new role on the right of a defensive three and turned in a typically assured performance. Still raced forward when space presented itself and knuckled down to the nitty-gritty without fuss. 7

John Stones: Not an automatic first choice at Manchester City but looks increasingly certain to take a key role in Russia. A willing first receiver and dealt comfortably with Bas Dost. 7 Joe Gomez: Handed another chance to impress after his man-of-the-match show against Brazil but lasted less than 10 minutes before injury intervened. N/A

Danny Rose: Floored by a heavy challenge in the opening seconds and seemed to lack his usual vivacity throughout. Careless in possession on occasion but his deflected cross contributed to the goal. 6

Jordan Henderson: Stationed as the midfield shield, a more defensive job than usual, the captain enjoyed a measured performance and showed a good passing range. 7

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: May not have started had Jack Wilshere been fit and, barring an occasional neat pass, failed to recreate his bright central displays for Liverpool. 5 Jesse Lingard: Swept home his first international goal when opportunity knocked from the edge of the area. Some bright touches and did more than enough to justify Gareth Southgate's obvious trust. 7 Raheem Sterling: Often criticised for lacking energy on England duty, Sterling could not be faulted for his drive here. He probed for gaps, passed crisply and kept Holland on their toes. 7

Marcus Rashford: The Manchester United man clearly has a bright future but there is no hiding the fact he represents a major downgrade on Harry Kane in the centre-forward position. 6

Substitutes: Harry Maguire (for Gomez): Unexpectedly summoned from the bench and produced possibly the least confident of his four Three Lions outings to date. 6 Jamie Vardy (for Rashford): Will probably get his chance against Italy next week having failed to impact the game from the bench here. 5

Danny Welbeck (for Sterling): Admired by all of his England managers for his reliability, but still searching for his role under Southgate. 5 Dele Alli (for Lingard): The Tottenham playmaker is one of few inked-in World Cup starters and kept England ticking over after arriving with the lead already established. 6 Ashley Young (for Rose): Looks in prime condition and now a live challenger for the first XI in Russia. Can expect a starting berth at Wembley on Tuesday. 6

Eric Dier (for Maguire): Handed a couple of minutes in the back three for experience. N/A

Online Editors