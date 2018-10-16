England performed "the way the top teams in the world play" to snatch a shock 3-2 win over Spain in Monday's thrilling Uefa Nations League clash in Seville, according to Jamie Carragher.

England performed "the way the top teams in the world play" to snatch a shock 3-2 win over Spain in Monday's thrilling Uefa Nations League clash in Seville, according to Jamie Carragher.

'England play the way the top teams in the world play' - Jamie Carragher lavishes praise on Southgate's men

Gareth Southgate's men led 3-0 at half-time thanks to a spectacular opening 45 minutes at Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Raheem Sterling scoring twice and Marcus Rashford also finding the net, and strikes from substitute Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos after the break were not enough for Spain to avoid a first home defeat to England since 1987.

England made the most of just 27 per cent possession by scoring with each of their three shots on target, and Carragher compared their display to a great Champions League away performance.

"Credit to both sides but particularly to England," the Liverpool legend told Sky Sports. "The only thing that can match tonight is maybe Germany 5-1 [in World Cup qualifying in September 2001]. This is a game that those players will never forget.

"What that says, watching England is like watching the best teams in the Premier League. They play the way the top teams in the world play.

"The best way to describe it was a great away Champions League performance like our teams in Europe. Champions League, not a boring international like we see too often."

The result puts England in with a chance of finishing top of Group A4 in the Uefa Nations League, a fledgling international tournament that has already produced its fair share of drama while attracting criticism from club managers for the extra demands it places on players.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp branded the Uefa Nations League "the most senseless competition in the world" while Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino warned that football's increasingly relentless schedule is "dangerous" for players, but Carragher argued that the intensity of the battle between England and Spain can only be a positive development.

"That is one of the best international games I have seen in a long time," he added. "It was like watching a Champions League game.

"This game is a massive statement for the tournament we are playing in now. Plenty of people have ridiculed this tournament including Premier League managers."

Independent News Service