England coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink cuts ties with betting firms after urging Chelsea to buy Harry Kane

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has agreed to stop promotional work with betting companies while he is working as an England coach.

It comes after an interview with the former Chelsea striker was published by Parimatch, a gambling firm sanctioned by Ukraine, two days after the nation's football team played at Wembley.

Hasselbaink had also given an interview to Safe Betting Sites in January, in which he said Chelsea should buy England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur for £50 million this summer.

England manager Gareth Southgate appointed Hasselbaink to his coaching staff to replace Chris Powell in time to start work for the European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

The Football Association gave tickets for last Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley to Ukrainians who were forced to flee their home country following last year's Russian invasion.

However, the interview with Hasselbaink on the Parimatch website threatened to cause embarrassment to the FA.

The interview took place on February 10, a month before Parimatch was sanctioned by Ukraine and before any talks over Hasselbaink joining Southgate's staff took place. But Hasselbaink is said to have accepted that the rules surrounding his promotional work had now changed and that he would not work with any betting firms while on Southgate's staff.

Chelsea, for whom Hasselbaink still works as a global ambassador, are reviewing their sponsorship with Parimatch, which is one of 287 companies on a sanctions list published on March 10 by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The firm is banned from any economic or financial activity in Ukraine for 50 years for continuing to conduct business in Russia a year after the invasion of Ukraine, which Zelensky claims has directly assisted Vladimir Putin's regime.

As well as avoiding work with Parimatch, Hasselbaink will stop promoting betting companies in general, and stop giving interviews in relation to the club futures of England players.

Premier League clubs will be reassured by that news, as they must be confident that Hasselbaink, or any other England coach, will not tout their players to rival clubs.

In the interview with Safe Betting Sites, Hasselbaink had said: "The only person you could go and get who is that type of player who will strengthen Chelsea in that position is Harry Kane. If I was in charge, I would go after him. I know he might not make the move because of the rivalry with Spurs, but I would at least try.

"I know he's 29, but at the end of the season he will only have one or two years left on his contract. He won't cost £100 million this summer, he will cost more like £50 million or £60 million, which is much better value."

Hasselbaink played for four seasons at Chelsea, scoring 87 goals in 177 games before leaving for Middlesbrough, where he got to know Southgate, in 2004.

Tottenham do not want to sell Kane but, even with just over a year remaining on his contract, they value him at £100 million.

Hasselbaink spent all of last week with Kane and the England squad, and was said to be paying particular attention to the strikers and forwards in his new role.

Kane became England's all-time record scorer by taking his international tally to 55 in the Italy and Ukraine games, and has not ruled out one day hitting the century mark for his country.

"Getting 100 will be tough for sure, but I never count out anything," Kane said. "I am still young, I am 29, I am still fit and strong. I want to play for England for as long as I can.

"We will take it step by step. The next step will be trying to get into the 60s. One hundred is not out of the question, it will be extremely tough, but we will have to see how the next few years go."

