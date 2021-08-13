Enda Stevens to miss World Cup qualifiers

Republic of Ireland defender Enda Stevens is set to miss out on next month's World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Sportsfile

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed that Enda Stevens is set to miss September's World Cup qualifiers.

Stephen Kenny had indicated earlier this month that Stevens was a major doubt with a knee injury and Jokanovic appears to have ruled out any remaining hope that the Dubliner will be available for the games with Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

"Enda will still be a few weeks out. We are thinking too about some surgery and at the moment, we are still waiting for his comeback," said Jokanovic.

"We are thinking he can be available with us during the international break or it can be after the international break. We are thinking about 4-6 weeks."

Stevens (31) has been first choice under Kenny when available although the manager has experimented with a three at the back system which does open up the options available to him.

Read More

James McClean has figured in that role, with Swansea's Ryan Manning an alternative. In a flat back four, the versatile Dara O'Shea is an option that can fill in at left back.

The in-form Shamrock Rovers player Liam Scales could be a wildcard contender for a squad place.

Scales can play at left-back and left wing-back and is expected to move to Celtic before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, Ireland U-21 international Ryan Johansson has joined Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on loan from Sevilla.

The midfielder, who was raised in Luxembourg by a Swedish father and Irish mother, won his battle to play for Ireland earlier this year.

He signed a six year deal when he left Bayern Munich to join Sevilla last year and had been involved in pre-season preparations with the La Liga side.

But he will now go to Holland to continue his education.