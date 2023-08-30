Eileen Gleeson in profile – Meet Ireland’s new caretaker boss as Vera Pauw exits the stage

Eileen Gleeson’s reign as Ireland manager will be brief as she will only be in charge for a minimum of two Nations League games next month as a caretaker with no real chance of landing the job on a long-term basis.

But leading the side out against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium will be a career high for someone who stood out far more in their post-playing career than they did in their playing days.

Gleeson’s playing career came at a time when the domestic game at women’s level was nothing like the current set-up where players can earn a living as part-time professionals as she lined out for teams like Ballymun United and Hammond Celtic.

She found her calling as a coach, particularly with Peamount United at a time when the south Dublin outfit were one of the main teams in a growing women’s soccer scene. She won domestic honours and also guided the Peas into the Champions League qualifiers.

Her spells with Peamount and UCD put her name into a wider conversation and when Vera Pauw took over from Colin Bell in 2019, Pauw appointed the popular Gleeson, having attained her UEFA pro-licence coaching qualification back in 2015, as her assistant, a relationship that remained intact until 2021 when Gleeson took over at Glasgow City.

"Wherever I have worked I have always wanted an assistant coach from the country I worked who knew the local players and had a strong understanding of the football culture of the country. In that regard, Eileen has been one of the best that I've worked with in my career and I thank her for all that she brought to the role with the Ireland squad," Pauw said at the time, regretting the loss of Gleeson but also wishing her well.

After success – a league title and Cup finals – with Glasgow Gleeson opted to return home and was named to a new post of Head of Women’s and Girls Football within the FAI in January of this year.