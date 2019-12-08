Eamonn Sweeney: 'John Delaney's greed was unbounded and was facilitated by some FAI board members'

They say satire died when Henry Kissinger got the Nobel Peace Prize. But the FAI have managed to top even that one for lunacy. It appears John Delaney hasn't just got away with bringing Irish football to the brink of ruin, but that he's been handsomely rewarded for doing it.

This may be an awful time for the FAI but it looks like a great time for its former CEO. Because back in September Delaney received a pay-off of €462,000 from the FAI when leaving.

It would take another three months before the long-overdue accounts were presented to the public and Donal Conway finally admitted his position as president was untenable.

It's now clear that not only was Delaney not the top-class administrator he claimed to be, he was a spectacularly useless one.

In July 2018 Delaney told the FAI AGM: "We owe €29.5m to our banking partner. Next year it will be less than €20m and if we choose to make it debt free by 2020 that will be the case." The reality is that the Association is now €55m in debt.

Delaney's probably debt free, given that half a million golden handshake. Though if he'd hung on a bit longer, he'd have got another three million in 2021, on top of an already exorbitant salary, as part of a 'loyalty bonus.' The man's greed was unbounded. And it was facilitated by some FAI board members. Conway says he didn't know about the renegotiated 2014 contract awarding Delaney these extra millions because it wasn't presented to the entire board.

But the contract couldn't have been cleared without the collusion of some board members. The FAI's alleged turn towards transparency would be a bit more convincing if they reveal who was involved.

As it is, they still haven't answered the simple question of why, when Mark Tighe of The Sunday Times revealed the famous 'loan' from Delaney to the FAI, the Association issued a statement saying the board had known all about it before changing their story just before they went in front of the Dáil Committee on Sport.

Delaney is the main culprit for the FAI's troubles but he is not the only one. The yes men and women who enabled him share some of the blame. But even now no one in the FAI seems willing to admit any responsibility for anything.

Instead we had the excruciating pretence that the rubber-stamping of some administrative reforms at the agm meant that a line had been drawn under the Delaney era. Nothing to see here folks, closure has been achieved. Whether fairly or not, it creates the impression that senior FAI figures still have the former supremo's back.

Ordinary FAI employees will pay the price for his misdeeds. And not for the first time. They had to endure pay cuts several years ago after the FAI made a complete balls of the Vantage Club scheme which was supposed to pay off the bank loan for the redevelopment of Lansdowne Road but instead failed utterly to do so.

The colossal stupidity of the strategy, which pitched the price of ticket packages ludicrously high, should have alerted the FAI to the fact that the wrong man was in charge. Instead the opposite happened, an insane Cult of Personality developed around the CEO to the extent that many officials appeared to regard Irish soccer as primarily a life support system for John Delaney's reputation. This attitude reached utterly bizarre heights when €69,000 of FAI money was spent on the boss's birthday party. And all the while the FAI, like Falstaff in Henry IV, were suffering "consumption of the purse. Borrowing only lingers and lingers it out but the disease is incurable."

Read more here:

The solicitor's letters, the phone calls and the derision - How John Delaney's FAI shut questioning down

Now the chickens have come home to roost and once more it is the FAI's employees who will be directly affected. Not just by pay cuts but by job losses too. The injustice could hardly be more blatant.

Take that €462,000 pay-off, for example. The average annual wage of an FAI employee is €30,000. Which means that the money thrown at Delaney would have paid 15 FAI employees over the next year. That three million loyalty bonus would have paid for a hundred of them. Given the FAI's intense relaxation about their CEO's programme of self-enrichment, they have no moral right to ask ordinary employees to bite the bullet.

Yet that is what the new CEO will do. And when he does we will hear the usual lines about "tough decisions". But the thing about these tough decisions is that they're never tough on the person making them. They're tough on those at the receiving end.

The FAI's chronic indebtedness will undoubtedly impact on its grassroots programmes. This is regrettable not least because soccer remains the number one game in the most marginalised communities. But it is the organisation's employees who have been most gravely traduced. What a Christmas present Friday's announcement must have been for them.

We can be sure that whoever the new CEO is, he will make sure to secure a financial package worth several multiples of the wage of an average employee before putting people out of work because, "the FAI just can't afford it in the current circumstances".

These are the rules of the game. When the Managerial Class screw up they are paid off. It's the rest of us who must pay for their misdeeds.

John Delaney may be an outlier in terms of sport but the tale of his time at the FAI resembles other appalling Irish stories. The pattern of mismanagement, secrecy, desperate attempts at staving off the inevitable and the determination to keep rewarding yourself even as the entire edifice topples is familiar from our banking crisis.

The same kind of greed which initially made Delaney seek millions in golden handshake money is everywhere in Irish life. It's there in the rack- renting landlords reducing an entire generation to misery in Dublin and in Dara Murphy with his determination to get paid for two jobs while only doing one.

The narrative of a man allowed to do what he wanted by the weakness of cowering minions calls to mind the Haughey years. No doubt some of Delaney's lackeys will in time emulate the one time CJH loyalists who whined, "you've no idea how scary he could be," when the tide went out. Five years ago a glowing profile in this newspaper of Delaney declared, "When John Delaney was appointed as chief executive the FAI was a joke . . . ten years later he's led a quite remarkable turnaround."

"Stability," we were told, "was his priority. And making the FAI less unintentionally funny."

He's certainly succeeded in that final aim. Because there is nothing funny about the state to which Delaney has reduced Irish football. That joke isn't funny anymore and heaven knows we're miserable now.

In that 2014 profile, Delaney boasted: "My employers pay me a salary and they're happy to pay it. I've been offered bigger salaries to move elsewhere and that's known to my board and evidence has gone to them."

A 'non-sporting organisation' in England had apparently offered him 'a seven-figure salary.' Quite the achievement for someone you wouldn't trust to mind your coat while you went to the jacks. Maybe the FAI should have checked the handwriting on those offers.

I'm not a big fan of moral outrage. Yet it's hard to look at this story and not feel angry. An appalling man has done appalling damage.

What can you say about someone whose big worry, after all the damage he'd done, was to screw some more money out of the FAI although he knew people would lose their jobs because of him?

At that stage he must have known he'd done a terrible job yet Delaney kept on looking for more money as the negotiations for his pay-off began. Millions of euro more. That gives us the measure of the man. He had to make the most of his last turn at the trough.

Irish football deserved better than John Delaney. But he'll be laughing all the way to the bank while blameless FAI employees endure sleepless nights over the consequences of his actions.

Despicable. Completely despicable.

Sunday Indo Sport